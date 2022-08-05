Is Netflix’s ’The Sandman’ Any Good? Critics Are Divided — Here’s What The Reviews Say

“The Sandman” is out on Netflix, and both fans of Neil Gaiman’s original comic and viewers unfamiliar with the material flocked to it. Based on critics’ reviews, the show is worth watching, though it presents the same challenges for preexisting “Sandman” fans and newcomers: the difficulty of adapting such a vast, complex story, originally written as a serialized comic, for episodic TV.

We rounded up some of the reviewers’ comments to give you a sense of what the TV adaptation of “The Sandman” is all about and what it has to offer — and the drawbacks you’ll encounter.

The Plot

The plot follows Dream, aka Morpheus (Tom Sturridge, “Sweetbitter”), who is one of the Endless, which are essentially deities (others members of the Endless, who he calls his “siblings,” include Death, Despair, and Desire; all human-looking figures who have a godlike control over these qualities among the larger populace). Dream controls the realm of dreams, shown onscreen as a lush green land with an ornate palace. But soon into the first episode, in 1916 London, Dream is captured in an occult ritual. Wealthy Londoner Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance, “Game of Thrones”) is grieving his dead son, and he’s trying to summon Death to demand his son’s return. He accidentally summons Dream instead, but traps him and refuses to let him go, convinced that Dream might be able to still return his son (and, Burgess is also afraid that Dream will kill him if he’s freed). Dream remains imprisoned in Burgess’ mansion for 106 years, until he escapes. When he sees that his realm and castle have fallen to ruin in his absence, and its denizens — which include nightmares, who often resemble regular humans — have left, he sets out to return them and restore his “Kingdom of the dreaming,” as he calls it.

It’s Largely Loyal To The Source Material, Maybe To Its Detriment

”The Sandman” is a remarkably faithful adaptation, which means the show shares its source material’s weaknesses: Namely, its opening arc does not make the best case for the story the viewer is embarking on.

There are some small liberties taken — for example, the Corinthian turns up earlier in the show than he does in the comic — but they mostly exist to tie together a number of stories that are a bit less connected in the comic and make them feel like a single, unified season of television. But the basic structure of the comic remains intact, with Dream's quests taking him to locations as exotic as Hell and as terrifying as Florida.

Given the pure comic-bookiness of the source material, the show is a feat of print-to-screen translation, with enough narrative rearrangement to create convincing through lines across the season. And yet the overall results are so shaggy and uneven, with characters and incidents from the comics that add little to the story on screen, that the reasons to adapt “The Sandman” never exceed the reasons not to have done so.

The Cast Is Strong — And Diverse

Though the visual effects are sometimes impressive (if often obviously digital), it ends up being not the world-building or fantastical landscapes that are tasked with making the story work in a new medium, but rather the actors themselves.

This show's casting is especially strong, both when considered as an adaptation and as something that must stand on its own. Holbrook gives a compelling villain performance that makes the Corinthian's increased screen time very worthwhile, while David Thewlis flexes his ability to have a viewer hanging on his every gesture as the inscrutable John Dee. Vanesu Samunyai's likability makes it easy to root for Rose Walker as she essentially takes the reins in the show's back half, while Dance and Christie inject memorable presence to their contained roles. Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, and Stephen Fry as Gilbert all feel like perfect encapsulations of the essences that existed on the page.

There is some switching of genders from the books: Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) is now female, Dream’s librarian and right hand Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong) used to be Lucien, and demon-hunting John Constantine has been folded into Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman), originally a separate character. So too of race. Certain fans of the comic will cavil, as certain fans always do, but as someone coming at the TV show and the books in reverse order, it all looks to me like an improvement — interesting at worst.

The Main Character Is An Acquired Taste

With his sticky-outy black hair, pale skin and dark attire, Dream cuts a goth (not a Gothic) figure, like a tall skinny version of the Cure’s Robert Smith; there are times early on when he seems to have the expressive blankness of a digitally created video game character, but this dissipates with time.

Dream, however, struggles, and that's less the fault of Sturridge than the show's decision to fully humanize his look. Broody, distant, and resistant to change, the King of Dreams is a difficult character to latch onto at first, and that connection comes with time.

The Show Balances Horror And Humanity

Dream’s seriousness, his feudal formality and his inability to make or even get a joke, practically demand that the story be leavened with humor. So it’s good to find comedian Patton Oswalt as the voice of Dream’s raven, Matthew; Stephen Fry as Gilbert, a chivalrous Edwardian sort of gentleman who comes to the aid of human “dream vortex” Rose Walker (Kyo Ra); and a cute baby gargoyle named Goldie, the pet of a Tweedledee-Tweedledum version of Cain (Sanjeev Bhaskar) and Abel (Asim Chaudhry). While it’s not quite right to say that the series is at its best when at its funniest — it handles horror … horrifyingly — it is certainly when it’s most companionable.

Those horror-story elements remain in the Netflix series, but producers Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg have made choices in adapting them for the screen that dig more deeply and resonate more truly. Where the comic, like so many narratives before and since, used violence against children, women and marginalized communities to spur its white-knight protagonist into action, the Netflix series is eager to allot such characters more agency, more independence, more roundedness, more life.

It Does A Decent Job Distilling Complex Material — Maybe Too Good A Job

“The Sandman” neatly avoids many genre show pitfalls. While at times its premise and worldbuilding do feel a bit murky, for the most part, it’s even less confusing for a layman to get into than other sprawling similar shows such as “Westworld” or “The Witcher.”

The boundless creativity of drawn illustration can’t always be replicated via visual effects, practical locations, or the budget required for both in TV. Hour-long episodic run times might mean that a plot has to be divided and reorganized differently from how it was in a book. But even with all those allowances and considerations, the shortcomings of this version of Dream serve as a microcosm of the series’ missteps overall: the shortcuts taken, motivations flattened, and edges sanded off.

The Pacing Is A Little Uneven

“The Sandman” is built from longer and shorter arcs, some lasting the season, others a few episodes or even just part of an episode. Some are extremely dark, others are relatively lighthearted, and even the digressions add something to the greater, interconnected mythology or work upon Dream’s understanding of himself. Some characters leave early, some arrive late.

Episodic storytelling is in the nature of serialized comics and the source material's willingness to shift its title character into the margins when necessary is one of its greatest strengths. TV is also episodic by nature, but watching “The Sandman,” it feels as if there was a good deal of hand-wringing over how the piecemeal narrative would translate.

After the season’s visually ambitious and ominously tense first half, the pacing slows and the narrative flow stagnates until you feel like you just woke up on the couch with bleary eyes, a fuzzy mouth, and the rest of “The Sandman” already half-forgotten.

It’s Visually Beautiful

The series is beautifully shot, and faithful to the Gothic art of the comics.

From the cold, destitute cellars of Roderick Burgess’ (Charles Dance) estate to the sweeping visions of the Dreaming, there are very few scenes in this series that aren’t stunning to look at or meticulously planned out. […] The creatures leap off the screen while the demons of hell creep and crawl through woven walls of bodies. Some of our final moments in hell do showcase the only effect that looks out of place, but what a track record before then!

[IGN]

Netflix's “The Sandman” is a faithful and loving adaptation of a comic that many hold dear, and the series is able to retain much of the source material's strengths without making any serious missteps that would cast a shadow over the whole enterprise.

Episodes 5 & 6, which are both more limited in scope and far less fractured, are clear standouts that will be enough for many “The Sandman” devotees to chalk this adaptation up in the win column.

