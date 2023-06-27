Is 'Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken' The Superior Mermaid Film Of The Summer? Here's What The Reviews Say

Being inspired by John Hughes' teen dramedies is a surefire way to make a good movie. "Easy A," "Lady Bird" and "Booksmart" as well as "The Breakfast Club" were all touchstones for "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken." The latest DreamWorks picture comes right off of the heels of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" live-action remake, so we're drowning in oceanic movies targeted towards girls.

The film is directed by Kirk DeMicco, and stars Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Annie Murphy, Colman Domingo, Jaboukie Young-White, Liza Koshy, Sam Richardson and Jane Fonda. It releases in theaters wide on June 30, 2023. Here's what critics have to say.

The premise

Ruby Gillman is a sweet and awkward high school student who discovers she’s a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens. The Kraken is sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids. Destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother, Ruby must use her newfound powers to protect those she loves most.

[Next Best Picture]

Fifteen years ago, Agatha (voiced by Toni Collette) and Peter (Colman Domingo) abandoned the ocean to raise their kids on land. Despite the obvious hurdles — their conspicuous cerulean tint, floppy limbs and invertebrate status — they've been reasonably successful at blending in. Anytime someone looks suspicious, Ruby (Lana Condor) just says she's from Canada, and that does the trick. But Ruby's not nearly as comfortable with her own otherness, which she's spent her entire life trying to disguise. All of that gets a lot more difficult a few days before prom, when she dives into the sea to save her crush, Connor (Jaboukie Young-White). Contact with water awakens something deep within Ruby and releases her inner kraken.

[Variety]

The animation and voice acting are wonderful

The movie features some truly beautiful animation. With colors that pop and draw you in, it is a feast for the eyes. That being said, there are some choices made that might have audiences split. For example, the final form of the mermaid is unique, but the choice for the hair doesn't exactly work for me — however others I know loved it.

[Mama's Geekly]

The film looks terrific, with its candy-store color palette and the beguiling underwater opulence of Grandmahmah's palace. And the voice work is first rate: along with a wonderfully OTT Fonda, Collette and Condor bring a conflicted tenderness to the mother-daughter dynamic. But the story itself is in too much of a hurry to finish, leading to a third act climax that is over before the tension has had a chance to build, and a message of acceptance that might be a little too neat, given all the tentacles and eye-lasers that Ruby's school friends have had to suddenly come to terms with.

[Screen Daily]

This movie might remind you of another mermaid tale...

In regards to said destination, there is a hint of what could have been a more interesting undercurrent in how it twists something that is rather familiar. Without going into too many details, the film's finale plays out almost like a funhouse mirror version of the ending of the original "The Little Mermaid." It unfortunately isn't quite as dark as that, as this is one of many modern animated films that feels like it is holding back, but it does have a lot of fun with what it is doing. Even as the reveal that sets it in motion left much to be desired in how it was executed, the way the ending is essentially an extended spectacle of a gag is good fun. It isn't sharp enough to constitute a more robust satire of Disney's mermaid story, but it is just cheeky enough to make for a playful skewering that still could have cut quite a bit deeper.

[Collider]

Cannily timed to surface in the wake of Disney's live-action "The Little Mermaid," Kirk DeMicco and Faryn Pearl's spirited caper clearly has that saga’s winsome Ariel in its crosshairs. And, at least until its "Turning Red"-ish plot becomes subsumed by a tiresome showdown finale, there’s a lot to take pleasure from here - not least the invertebrate protagonists’ amusing elasticity, which recalls the madcap fun of Tex Avery’s cartoon classics.

[Games Radar]

TL;DR

Vivid visuals are standard in the computer-animation marketplace, but this is one example of the genre that can boast a smattering of genuine wit.

[Total Film]

Kids will enjoy this sly riff on "The Little Mermaid" in a cute film exploring the difficulties of growing up.

[Original Cinema]

You want to like "Ruby Gillman." But if you're having to elbow the kids to keep them awake, maybe this trip "under the sea" will work better as something you stream for them at bedtime.

[Roger's Movie Nation]

