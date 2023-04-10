Is 'Renfield' A Bloody Good Time? Here's What The Reviews Say

We all know and love Academy Award-winner Nic Cage in "Vampire's Kiss" — that's where most of his memes come from — but that was decades ago, and now Nic Cage gets to be the number one vampire, Dracula himself, in a new Universal Studios monster movie.

It all started in 1931 with Bela Lugosi, and now we have Nic Cage starring in a horror comedy with Nicholas Holt. What do the critics think of this one? Apparently it's quite good, which is surprising because the trailer really threw us for a loop. Here's what the reviews say about "Renfield."

What it's about

Starring Nicolas Cage as Dracula and Nicholas Hoult as the titular Robert Montague Renfield, the movie explores Renfield when he’s at his wits end. For centuries, he’s been at Dracula’s side, tending to his every need as his familiar, but he wants to enjoy living a human life. The idea hits Renfield while he is following someone he thinks would make great food for Dracula and stumbles into a meeting for people struggling with abusive relationships.

[The Mary Sue]

Spiritually using 1931's "Dracula," starring Bela Lugosi, as the basis for its core premise, R.M. Renfield has been serving the vampiric count as his human familiar for decades. In exchange for his service, Dracula allows Renfield to drink some of his blood which gives him superhuman abilities that are triggered whenever he consumes bugs. As Renfield and Dracula make their new home in modern-day New Orleans, Renfield's chance encounter with a local police officer and the mob will alter the master and servant's dynamic forever.

[CBR]

Nic Cage Gets To Go Full Cage

To absolutely no one’s surprise, McKay seemingly allowed Cage near-full freedom to be as Cage-y as he wanted with this project, and the result is a hypnotic, Technicolor, over the top Dracula who anchors the film’s silliness with Cage’s signature brand of expressionism. There’s no question that Cage knows how to command a scene, and letting him loose on "Renfield’s" New Orleans feels like a long time coming for someone with a penchant for taking on the strange and unusual. It’s exactly as batshit insane (no bad vampire pun intended) as his other recent work; if you’re a fan of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," you’ll love everything going on with this Dracula, right down to his killer threads and tendency for dramatics, even as he’s about to rip someone’s head off.

[Collider]

Above any of its extensive positives, "Renfield's" biggest success comes in its performances. Hoult is a natural and charming lead who has palpable chemistry with just about everyone that he shares the screen with, but his dynamic opposite Cage is what shines brightest (just don't let that light hit Dracula). The two play off one another with a blood-pumping energy, accomplished by each actor's charisma and highly supported by Ryan Ridley's screenplay, Chris McKay's direction, and Robert Kirkman's overall story.

[Comic Book]

Nic Cage’s Dracula is the real plant-and-payoff of this film, and while he’s never really hidden away, the way that the movie holds Dracula back from going “the full Cage” until the very end is exceptional. This vampire is campy, dressed in red velvet and rhinestone-studded lapels. Cage chews on the scenery through sharp teeth. His fingers, decked in huge gold rings, drag across the screen, disgusting and terrifying, dripping blood onto the cashmere.

[Gizmodo]

It's a comedy and a romance and a horror and has action. Phew

Throwing action, romance, comedy, and horror into a blender, "Renfield" is a movie where a gesture of romance can (and does) consist of dismembering a man while riding his corpse to the ground. With a story and script developed respectively by "The Walking Dead’s" Robert Kirkman and screenwriter Ryan Ridley, the pivots to these various tones is done smartly. Blazing through a relatively short running time, energy is always present and moving the story and set pieces along in brisk fashion.

[Cinema Blend]

Even if we don’t overly connect with the personal growth stories of either Renfield or Rebecca, thanks to Cage, “Renfield” is the rare horror-comedy to find the balance between respect and playful irreverence. Tone can be everything in genre cinema; miss the mark by even a little bit, and a good concept suddenly becomes unwatchable. The only real shame of “Renfield” is that the film does not find even more room for cinematic recreations of other Dracula movies.

[The Playlist]

"Renfield" is a horror comedy on paper, but it somehow ends up being deeper than that. "Renfield" is struggling with his life choices and honestly, we have all been there. He wants to be a better person and his relationship with Dracula hinders his ability to do that. For those who have been in a toxic relationship, or consider themselves codependent, this is going to be a strangely bizarre eye opener of a movie.

[Mama's Geeky]

TL;DR

A dark action-comedy rather than a spooky gothic picture, "Renfield" is pitched to please long-time Dracula fans while reminding new generations that this Count was the first and arguably best monster villain in Hollywood horror history.

[Empire]

"Renfield" knows exactly what it wants to achieve and does so effectively, anchored by its lead performances and some very enjoyable super-violent action sequences which earn its R rating honestly.

[Consequence]

Watch the trailer: