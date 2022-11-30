Springfield INNIT
Visualizing 'The Simpsons' House In Eight British Home Designs
HouseholdQuotes reimagined the Simpsons' home as it may have been if they lived in the United Kingdom. What would 743 Evergreen Terrace have looked like if they lived in zone four London, or somewhere out North? They used classic British home styles to see what the Springfield home would look like.
Tudor
Georgian
Edwardian
Art Deco
'30s Semi-Detached
'70s Terrace House
'90s New Builds
Modern Minimalist
via HouseholdQuotes.