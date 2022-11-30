Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Springfield INNIT

Visualizing 'The Simpsons' House In Eight British Home Designs

Adwait
Adwait
Visualizing 'The Simpsons' House In Eight British Home Designs
From a modern minimal take to some more classic renditions, here's what 743 Evergreen Terrace would have looked like in an alternate universe (that is, the UK).
· 1.6k reads

HouseholdQuotes reimagined the Simpsons' home as it may have been if they lived in the United Kingdom. What would 743 Evergreen Terrace have looked like if they lived in zone four London, or somewhere out North? They used classic British home styles to see what the Springfield home would look like.


Tudor

simspsons house tudor


Georgian

simspons house georgian


Edwardian

simpsons house edwardian


Art Deco

simpsons house art deco


'30s Semi-Detached

simpsons house semi detached


'70s Terrace House

simpsons terrace house


'90s New Builds

simpsons house 90s new builds


Modern Minimalist

simpsons house modern minimal



via HouseholdQuotes.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Movies & TV Stories