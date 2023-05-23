Is The New Sydney Sweeney Movie 'Reality' Worth A Watch? Here's What The Reviews Say

HBO Max is now officially Max, so it should be easier to figure out what people are talking about when they say "it's on HBO." Whether that is true or not, remains to be seen.

HBO has a new movie out on May 29, 2023 called "Reality," which is about the real life person whose real name is Reality Winner (played by Sydney Sweeney). Reality Winner is not a title or accolade, this is a biopic about American intelligence leaker Reality Leigh Winner, who is a real person, and that is her real name. She was given the longest prison sentence ever for leaking government information to the media, after releasing reports about Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

Playwright turned filmmaker Tina Satter then turned the interrogation transcript, verbatim, into a stage play called "Is This A Room" — and that's what this movie is based on. Both the real life story and theater adaptation are about a person named Reality Winner. You cannot make this stuff up, folks; reality is stranger than fiction.

Here's what critics have to say.

What it's about

Not merely based on a true story, this film's script is lifted verbatim from the FBI's recording of the arrest of a young woman suspected of leaking a classified document about Russian meddling in the 2016 US election. It's startlingly gripping, churning with menace as complex characters reveal intricate details. Adapting her award-winning play, filmmaker Tina Satter inventively unearths bigger issues while taking the audience on a harrowing journey.

[Shadows on the Wall]

The focus is on Sweeny, a lot

Sweeney's performance has a superb micro-calibration as she plays it calm and noncommittal, not wanting to concede that she knows exactly why they're there, and the two officers match this by playing dumb themselves — at least at first — and not revealing their hand. Is Winner a very cool customer, or in very deep shock? This, the film says, is what it really feels like to be on the receiving end of the law in a case like this: a calm, professional, technocratic but relentless display of overwhelming power.

[The Guardian]

"Reality's" cinematographer, Paul Yee (The Fits) goes for an uneasy intimacy forced upon the viewer by the intense close-ups of Sweeney's trembling face. Her bodily movements are also meticulously observed and this way of filming captures both Winner's subjective anxiety and the investigator's suspicious gaze. The performances themselves do feel slightly theatrical and this can be attributed to both the mode of expression in the interview transcripts and to the origin of the film as a continuation of Satter's play. That said, Sydney Sweeney is marvelous and dedicated to an empathetic portrayal of a woman who was not lauded as a whistleblower of the same proportion as other male counterparts have been.

[Awards Watch]

This is a bare bones film, with minimal ancillary set dressings or locations or actors

The drama has already been proven to work, in the form of Satter's stage play based on the same text. What is less expected, however, is just how well "Reality" lives in the cinematic form. And it's not because of any picturesque locations — small wonder Satter's play was titled "Is This a Room?" when the disused kitchen add-on where it mostly takes place was described by Winner herself as "creepy" and looks more like a CIA blacksite. Instead, it becomes cinematic in the fluidity and precision of Paul Yee’s excellent closed-space cinematography, and in the pacing of Jennifer Vecchiarello and Ron Dulin’s editing, which is sometimes jittery and sometimes almost unbearably sedate, as Winner observes a snail on the windowsill, or listens to the noises of the agents tramping through her house.

[Variety]

Reality's house is barely furnished, and the main part of the interrogation takes place in a shabby back room that's completely empty. She repeatedly apologizes for the lack of a place to sit, as if they're invited guests, but that allows Satter to play with the spatial and physical dynamics in crafty ways as the men loom around her.

[Hollywood Reporter]

TL;DR

Tina Satter's film is inventively mounted and extraordinarily tense, but it proves something we already knew: Sydney Sweeney is the real deal.

[Indie Wire]

"Reality" is an immensely never-wracking film that grips you from the get-go and never lets up. Like Reality Winner, we're all stuck in that dirty, empty room, wondering when we'll get out, and worrying about what will happen next.

[SlashFilm]

Sydney Sweeney delivers a tour de force as a cornered whistleblower.

[The Playlist]

This crisp but occasionally surreal docu-drama tells the tale of Reality Leigh Winner and her interrogation by the American authorities

[The Telegraph]

Watch the trailer: