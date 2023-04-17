Is Ray Romano's Feature Film Debut 'Somewhere In Queens' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Comedian, actor and screenwriter Ray Romano made his directorial feature debut recently with "Somewhere In Queens," and it comes out on April 21, 2023. The film premiered at the Tribeca Festival last year, and Romano is credited with co-writing the story too.

"Somewhere In Queens" is about Leo Russo (Romano) who lives in Queens, New York, with his wife (Laurie Metcalf) their son 'Sticks' (Jacob Ward) in a tightly-knit Italian-American community. He works with his brothers in the family business, but Leo has a decision to make when Sticks gets the opportunity to play college basketball on a scholarship.

Here's what the reviews say about Ray Romano's family drama that revolves around the decisions a dad has to make when his kid goes through the ups and downs of life.

What it's about

Comedian and TV star Ray Romano makes the leap from the little screen to the big one with surprising success. His screenplay, co-written with Mark Stegemann, depicts a tight-knit Italian family in Queens, NY that's going through changes. Romano's strong television sitcom instincts melt nicely into the first time director's low-budget indie. There are very few locations and a Friday Night Lights like plotline is set in the world of high school basketball. Once you get used to the questionable and sometimes cliché Italian culture tropes, solid drama kicks in with emotionally engaging rivalries, betrayals and makeups.

[Dwight Brown Ink]

The cast is great

He is lucky to have put together such a talented cast. Metcalf (who gets a classic final line in the film) is incapable of hitting a false note, even when things turn highly dramatic. Her Angela is a loving mom, fearful for her own future and that of her family who nevertheless holds them all together even as her husband teeters on the edge of calamity. Ward is understated and terrific as a kid who is somewhat fragile, and not really sure he wants what his dad insists is good for him. Lo Bianco and Maniscalco are fine as well in less defined roles they still make engaging. Stanley is a real firecracker as the girlfriend, and Jennifer Esposito makes the most of a role of an attractive neighbor who might be too much of a temptation for Leo is his worst moments.

[Deadline]

The story is an 'affectionate love letter'

"Somewhere in Queens" is a low-stakes slice of life for much of its runtime, with most of the actual conflict stemming from a questionable decision Leo makes to ensure his son's success. That doesn't necessarily make it feel slight, however, as the film is such an affectionate love letter to the Italian American families who populate the eponymous borough that you don't mind simply sharing the dinner table with them. The exaggerated mannerisms and verbal sparring aren't exactly new territory for Romano, but he proves as comfortable behind the camera as he is in front of it.

[Variety]

But is also predictable

But even then, it never feels like much is at stake. "Somewhere in Queens" meanders as amiably as its title, with efficient little montages and heartfelt, truthful monologues accompanied by that bane of the indie comedy/drama, the gentle guitar and piano score. You can see the conflicts and dramatic beats coming from a mile away, and the corniness of the ending is absolutely immeasurable. It's an inoffensive and even likable picture, but not a particularly compelling one.

[The Playlist]

Charming as Romano's directorial modesty and let's not fuck this up approach can be, however, "Somewhere in Queens" also shares its characters' fears where a more confident film might leverage them into courage. Several of the story choices down the home stretch reflect a risk-averse unwillingness to get messy, while Sticks' — throughout the movie — is such a flat, clinical-grade introvert that you almost can't blame Leo for projecting all of his hopes to the kid. There's a fine line between shy and simple, and "Somewhere in Queens" doesn't always seem to know where it is.

[IndieWire]

Many of the actors occasionally elevate the film above some of the more clichéd family humor.

[Slant]

In this story of middle-age reckoning and teenage awakening, there are plenty of moments of selfishness dressed up as solicitude. Nearly everybody screws up, nearly everybody means well, and nobody is simply one thing or the other.

[THR]

