Is David Lowery's 'Peter Pan & Wendy' Another Unneeded Adaptation? Here's What The Reviews Say

Pairing a critically acclaimed indie director like David Lowery, after a string of successes (like "The Green Knight and "A Ghost Story"), with a major studio to do IP work is now Hollywood's bread and butter. Take Barry Jenkins for example. Jenkins is now working on Disney's "The Lion King 2" after winning an Oscar for "Moonlight" in 2017. The list of new, young creative talents being sucked into the franchise mill is long and storied, and David Lowery is the latest to follow suite.

"Peter Pan & Wendy" stars Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Jude Law, Yara Shahidi, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk and Jim Gaffigan. It releases on, Friday, April 28, 2023, and here's what critics thought about Lowery's adaption.

What it's about

The night before she leaves home for boarding school, Wendy Darling (Anderson) and her younger brothers are visited by Peter Pan (Molony) and whisked off to Neverland — where they meet Lost Boys, encounter fairy magic, and face off against pirate Captain Hook (Law).

Based on both Barrie’s novel and the animated 1953 film, "Peter Pan & Wendy" is, in many respects, not very different from Disney's other do-overs, tracing the lines of its ancestors in ways that are faithful, if not particularly interesting. It begins in London in the home of George (Alan Tudyk) and Mary Darling (Molly Parker), whose hallways and rooms resound with the sound of children — in particular, John (Joshua Pickering) and Michael (Jacobi Jupe), who are pretending to be Peter Pan and Captain Hook engaged in a titanic sword fight.

David Lowery is a visionary and a treasure

An expressive voice throughout his wide range of tales, Lowery is the perfect storyteller for this experiment, despite the uneven outcome. He has the right mournful temperament that runs through his filmography, from the grief-soaked supernatural tone poem "A Ghost Story" to the deeply compassionate "Pete's Dragon," that is unsubtly about the second chance that outcast rescue animals deserve.

Despite criticisms lodged at Lowery ("The Green Knight") in the months leading up to this film's release on Disney+, "Peter Pan & Wendy" keeps much intact. Lowery and his co-writer Toby Halbrooks have a firm grasp on the enduring qualities of Barrie's story, which, as they correctly suggest throughout the film, has nothing to do with whether or not the gang of Lost Boys includes girls. Their rendition teases out the conflicts between Peter and Wendy, diversifies the mythic leader's ragtag group and develops the indigenous people of Neverland into more realized characters. The duo, who collaborated on Lowery's previous films, have created a fairytale of the present and for the future.

We need more Jude Law in our lives, and in the movies

As for mean, cursed ol' Captain Hook… Jude Law disguises his handsomeness behind a prosthetic nose and some terrible hair, and has a great time hamming it up as the hook-handed villain, who has dozens of rules of the ship ('No one shall say the boy's name… No whistling… No clocks') and sounds like Honey Bunny in "Pulp Fiction" when he says of the children, 'Execute every last one of them!' Good thing we have Jim Gaffigan as Mr. Smee along for the ride, providing some welcome comic relief.

Lowery puts greater emphasis on Jude Law's salty, long-haired Captain Hook, suggesting what could have been a 'Maleficent'-esque reframing around the villain — except he was beaten to that idea as well, by 'Hook,' which leaves this latest take scrambling to assert what exactly it's trying to do. It's not Wendy's story, it's not Hook's story, nor is it a straight redo of the original.

It's yet another adaptation — but a good one at least

Alas, this threadbare 93-minute adventure is seldom afforded the chance to fill in the world that extends beyond the frame. Lowery's imagination is levitational enough to carry a kids movie on happy thoughts and handclaps alone, but his attention is spread thin until it seems like he's trying to squeeze the whole of Neverland through the head of a needle, and major characters are left to recede into the background, as if Lowery got into the edit and realized that his scenery were more expressive than his stars.

But Lowery's film mostly plays it safe, only slightly remixing the beats we know a little too well, wrapping them up in a pretty enough package that will get tossed aside and forgotten about once opened. It's by no means the rockiest trip we've taken to Neverland but let’s all pray it's the last.

In fact, it might end up being the most beautiful, moving and all-around-loveliest children's film of the year.

What about David Lowery's "Peter Pan & Wendy," which promises to do all those things, with the surreal touch befitting the director of "The Green Knight" and "A Ghost Story"? Unfortunately, not so much.

It's a delicate balance, maintaining Barrie's childhood fantasies and fears while going for the right kind of humor and action.

