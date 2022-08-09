Popular
NOSTALGIA TAPES

The 20 Highest-Grossing Movie Remakes And Their Original Film Ratings, Visualized

Adwait avatar
Adwait · · 1.1k reads
There are a few exceptions to the rule, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

David Potter answered one question everyone seems to have when it comes to remakes: Was the new adaptation really better than the original?

Here's what the IMDB data shows. Potter looked at the 20 highest-grossing remakes and found that seventy percent of the originals were still rated higher than their remakes, while only five movies managed to do better than their predecessors.


Key Takeaways

  • The lowest-rated original film on Potter's list is "Doctor Doolittle," with a rating of 6.1, whose remake scored an even lower 5.4.

  • The highest-rated remake on the list is "Dune," with a rating of 8.1, which outscored the original "Dune," at 6.5, by quite a bit. Sorry, David Lynch.

  • The "Planet of The Apes" remake had the biggest disparity between original and remake, with a difference of 2.3, followed by "Godzilla," with a difference of 2.1.


Overall, it looks like original movies generally tend to score better in IMDB ratings than their newer versions — except for "A Star is Born," "Dune," "Ocean's Eleven" and "True Lies."



Click to enlarge image

Comparison of Orignal and Remake Movie Ratings From IMDB in A Line Chart

Click for interactive chart.



Via David Potter.

