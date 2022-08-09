The 20 Highest-Grossing Movie Remakes And Their Original Film Ratings, Visualized

David Potter answered one question everyone seems to have when it comes to remakes: Was the new adaptation really better than the original?

Here's what the IMDB data shows. Potter looked at the 20 highest-grossing remakes and found that seventy percent of the originals were still rated higher than their remakes, while only five movies managed to do better than their predecessors.

Key Takeaways

The lowest-rated original film on Potter's list is "Doctor Doolittle," with a rating of 6.1, whose remake scored an even lower 5.4.

The highest-rated remake on the list is "Dune," with a rating of 8.1, which outscored the original "Dune," at 6.5, by quite a bit. Sorry, David Lynch.

The "Planet of The Apes" remake had the biggest disparity between original and remake, with a difference of 2.3, followed by "Godzilla," with a difference of 2.1.

Overall, it looks like original movies generally tend to score better in IMDB ratings than their newer versions — except for "A Star is Born," "Dune," "Ocean's Eleven" and "True Lies."







Via David Potter.