make 'em laugh

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
OpenAI’s GPT-4 Could One Day Be Used In Comedy Show Writers’ Rooms
The latest version of OpenAI's chatbot appears to have a surprisingly good grasp on humor.
The Lede

From schools to real estate, OpenAI's ChatGPT technology is everywhere — and now, it seems the company's newest version, GPT-4, could even help comedians write their material.

Key Details

  • Thomas Winters, an improv comedian and PhD student studying AI and humor, thinks large language models' future in comedy is promising.
  • When presented with memes, GPT-4 — which launched last week — is able to explain why they're funny. Provided with prompts, it can also craft jokes and write a passable opening monologue for a late-night TV show.
  • “Artists feel threatened by it,” Winters told the Daily Beast. “But I feel that these kinds of tools are also most powerful in their exact hands.”

