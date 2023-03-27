make 'em laugh
OpenAI’s GPT-4 Could One Day Be Used In Comedy Show Writers’ Rooms
The Lede
From schools to real estate, OpenAI's ChatGPT technology is everywhere — and now, it seems the company's newest version, GPT-4, could even help comedians write their material.
Key Details
- Thomas Winters, an improv comedian and PhD student studying AI and humor, thinks large language models' future in comedy is promising.
- When presented with memes, GPT-4 — which launched last week — is able to explain why they're funny. Provided with prompts, it can also craft jokes and write a passable opening monologue for a late-night TV show.
- “Artists feel threatened by it,” Winters told the Daily Beast. “But I feel that these kinds of tools are also most powerful in their exact hands.”