Is 'No Hard Feelings' The Return Of The R-Rated Sex Comedy? Here's What The Reviews Say

Most Hollywood studios don't release comedies in theaters anymore — everything goes right to streaming nowadays. It's surprising to see "No Hard Feelings" come out in 2023, when it feels like a film made in 2003. Back then everybody loved seeing teenagers lose their virginity for some reason.

It's also rare to see a mega superstar actress like Academy award-winner Jennifer Lawrence be in one of these. Apparently, she goes fully nude for an action sequence, and really it's astonishing to see this even exist and go up against the likes of "The Flash" and "Spider-Man" at the box office.

"No Hard Feelings" releases on June 23, 2023, stars Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Hasan Minhaj and Kyle Mooney.

The premise

When Maddie's (Jennifer Lawrence) car is towed, jeopardizing her job as an Uber driver, she's faced with losing her home. To secure a new vehicle, she makes an agreement with the parents of reclusive teenager Percy (Andrew Feldman): to bring him out of his shell sexually before he heads off to college.

In recent years, as the romantic comedy has done a slow fade-out from the big screen, it often seems to have taken sex right along with it. Maybe that accounts for the extraordinary interest sparked by the trailer for — and media coverage of — "No Hard Feelings," a sort of romantic comedy about a 32-year-old out-of-work Uber driver, played by Jennifer Lawrence, who gets involved with a gawky 19-year-old virgin geek who's about to enter Princeton. There's been some moralistic pearl-clutching over the trailer, though probably for the very same reason that the movie could connect: It looks a little pervy. Yet when you see "No Hard Feelings," you realize that the film's promise of risky business is little more than a big tease.

Of the many inexplicable details regarding how Hollywood operates in the 21st century, it's particularly surprising that Jennifer Lawrence has never starred in a true romantic comedy. Though she won an Academy Award for her excellent turn in "Silver Linings Playbook," the raucous and rambunctious comedy-drama from 2012, that Oscar led to more "Hunger Games" films and to dramas like "Passengers" and "Red Sparrow" as well as contractually obligated appearances in "X-Men" movies. All the while, any time Lawrence appeared on a talk show in the last few years, it was immediately evident that she was brimming with vivacity, a quick wit, and charm that would all naturally translate into a winning role in a lighthearted comedy. Finally, that lighthearted comedy is here, in the form of the shaggy and raunchy "No Hard Feelings," which winds up being generally entertaining less because of its outrageous premise and more because Lawrence and her male counterpart are so well cast and so full of innate chemistry that they become an irresistible pair.

It's naughty, vulgar and rash, and a movie for adults

The director, whose second feature this is, after "Good Boys" in 2019, pushes too hard at the outset, almost as if he were afraid that people might leave or switch the channel if he didn't hook them in immediately. To this end, he seemingly uses the F-word in the dialogue more than 20 times within a couple of minutes; who does he think he is, Richard Pryor? It gets tiresome very quickly.

This screenplay may well have been conceived before Craigslist banned dodgy hook-up ads a few years ago, but the film's reluctance to make bought sex anything resembling an issue is very contemporary. It means that there is no comic or dramatic traction from the arrangement itself being supposedly wrong, other than the parents' sneakiness in not telling Percy that they were behind it. It is not aiming for transgressive or outrageous bad taste — as in, say, the Stifler-mom scenes from "American Pie" a generation ago — nor any final emotional reckoning for Maddie who is never called upon to regret her Faustian bargain.

The ridiculous scenarios are obviously meant to be funny, but they mostly feel contrived and arrive out of the blue, with little build-up to sudden forced outrageous. Much like Maddie's aggressive seduction of Percy, the movie bludgeons the viewer with its outlandish scenarios and awkwardly juvenile sex talk. Without being let in on her logic, Maddie decides that she must sleep with Percy in order to get the Buick, even though the initial pitch was just to get him out of his shell. "I promise I'll put out," Percy says, after he gets to know her better.

The main reason this movie works (and is worth seeing) is Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence is a big part of the reason "No Hard Feelings" works. She's sharp and sassy as the hyper-independent, emotionally avoidant lover with a short fuse. It's fun to watch the actress embrace her sillier register, but her dramatic skills are a boon, too, lending depth to a character that could be one-note and making it easier to believe the more emotional turns the film takes later.

Maddie was tailor-made for Lawrence by Stupnitsky and his co-writer John Phillips. And it certainly feels like one of the first times we've ever seen a film actually attempt to capture the appeal of Jennifer Lawrence, the celebrity: confident, but a little gawky. She's the head cheerleader if she actually turned out to be nice. Her physical comedy is pristine, as she stomps up the front steps of a house in rollerskates, or tries to seductively scooch a couch across an office. But she's even better when Maddie's antics falter, and we're shown the very lonely person behind them — a millennial existentially horrified to have reached the "ma'am" age, while still feeling as vulnerable and inadequate as the Gen-Zers whose world she's trying to infiltrate.

Lawrence enthusiastically embodies Maddie as a sexpot who, beneath her alluring exterior, is a clumsy and desperate loner who's petrified of becoming attached (as illustrated by her dislike of finger traps). Screaming and threatening, fuming and making funny faces, the star is easily the highlight of "No Hard Feelings," and her rapport with Feldman does much to make the film a mildly pleasant diversion.

Brash comedy gives way to heartfelt sentiment, but Jennifer Lawrence, whose multifaceted talent gets showcased here, carries the story across the finish line.

This awful age-gap romcom starts with what many are likely to find a head-in-hands premise, and doesn't pick up much from there.

The R-rated studio comedy isn't nearly as prevalent on the big screen as it used to be, and that's a shame because this is the kind of film that shows what made some of those films so special and so rewatchable; hopefully, this leads to many more comedic powerhouse performances from Lawrence.

