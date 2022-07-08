Popular
Molly Bradley
Nine James Caan Movies You Should Watch That Aren't 'The Godfather'
Vulture rounded up some of James Caan's most notable movies for you to dive into if you're missing the late great actor.

James Caan, an actor perhaps most famous for playing Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather," died this past Wednesday, July 6. For Vulture, Tim Grierson and Will Leitch walk through some of James Caan's best roles in other films that are well worth watching and why. You can read their full descriptions of the movies on Vulture, but here are their picks.

  • "The Rain People," dir. Francis Ford Coppola (1969)
  • "Brian's Song," dir. Buzz Kulik (1971)
  • "The Gambler," dir. Rupert Wyatt (1974)
  • "Thief," dir. Michael Mann (1981)
  • "Misery," dir. Rob Reiner (1990)
  • "Bottle Rocket," dir. Wes Anderson (1996)
  • "The Yards," dir. James Gray (2000)
  • "Dogville," dir. Lars von Trier (2003)
  • "Elf," dir. Jon Favreau (2003)

