AN OFFER YOU CAN'T REFUSE
Nine James Caan Movies You Should Watch That Aren't 'The Godfather'
The Lede
James Caan, an actor perhaps most famous for playing Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather," died this past Wednesday, July 6. For Vulture, Tim Grierson and Will Leitch walk through some of James Caan's best roles in other films that are well worth watching and why. You can read their full descriptions of the movies on Vulture, but here are their picks.
Key Details
- "The Rain People," dir. Francis Ford Coppola (1969)
- "Brian's Song," dir. Buzz Kulik (1971)
- "The Gambler," dir. Rupert Wyatt (1974)
- "Thief," dir. Michael Mann (1981)
- "Misery," dir. Rob Reiner (1990)
- "Bottle Rocket," dir. Wes Anderson (1996)
- "The Yards," dir. James Gray (2000)
- "Dogville," dir. Lars von Trier (2003)
- "Elf," dir. Jon Favreau (2003)