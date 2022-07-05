Popular
Here's A List Of Movies That Kind Of Blew People's Minds

Redditors had a wide selection of film recommendations at hand when someone asked about the films that left viewers "speechless."

Redditor u/tofulegend3313 asked fellow movie enthusiasts about the film that left a lasting memory in their cinema viewing experience.

Here are some popular — and not-so-popular — movies that blew people's minds.



'Grave Of The Fireflies'



'We Need To Talk About Kevin'



'Threads'



'Mary And Max'



'Come And See'



'The Deer Hunter'



'Children Of Men'



'Dear Zachary'



'Sleepaway Camp'



'Jacob's Ladder'



'The Boy In The Striped Pajamas'



'The Fountain'



'Predestination'



'Tusk'



'Short Term 12'



'The Platform'



'The Handmaiden'



'The Lives Of Others'



'The Father'



'The Skin I Live In'



