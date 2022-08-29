Popular
BILLION HOUR BINGE

The Most Watched Netflix Shows As Of Mid-2022, Visualized

Two Netflix shows are in a league of their own when you consider the number of hours they've kept peoples' eyes glued to the screen.

StatsPanda charted Netflix's most watched shows, based on the company's weekly public data from August 2022, to see which original shows people were streaming the most.

The data measured how many hours of each show viewers streamed in the first 28 days.

"Stranger Things" overall is the undisputed leader, with over two billion aggregate hours of multiple seasons streamed, but "Squid Game" individually leads with nearly 1.65 billion hours of watch time.



Click to enlarge image

most watched netflix shows aug 2022



Via StatsPanda.

[Image credit: Netflix/YouTube]

