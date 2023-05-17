Some Of The Best Mind-Bending Movies, According To Reddit

Movies come in all shapes and sizes, so when u/NotSoSnarky asked Redditors what their favorite "mindf—k" movie was, more than 10,000 comments poured in. From low-budget indies to cult classics that now are a part of cinema lore, here were some of the best film recs for when you need to get yanked out of reality.

Since these films are mostly all from Hollywood, if there's a movie from outside America that blew you away and made you go "WTF," let us know in the comments below.







'Jacob's Ladder' (1990)

Director: Adrian Lyne; Writer: Bruce Joel Rubin







'12 Monkeys' (1995)

Director: Terry Gilliam; Screenplay: David Peoples, Janet Peoples; Based on: "La Jetée" by Chris Marker







'The Game' (1997)

Director: David Fincher; Writers: John Brancato, Michael Ferris







'Pi' (1998)

Director: Darren Aronofsky; Writer: Darren Aronofsky; Story: Darren Aronofsky, Sean Gullette, Eric Watson







'Primer' (2004)

Director: Shane Carruth; Writer: Shane Carruth







'Paprika' (2006)

Director: Satoshi Kon; Screenplay: Seishi Minakami, Satoshi Kon; Based on: "Paprika" by Yasutaka Tsutsui







'The Prestige' (2006)

Director: Christopher Nolan; Screenplay: Jonathan Nolan, Christopher Nolan; Based on: "The Prestige" by Christopher Priest







'Enter The Void' (2009)

Director: Gaspar Noé; Writers: Gaspar Noé, Lucile Hadzihalilovic







'Coherence' (2013)

Director: James Ward Byrkit; Screenplay: James Ward Byrkit; Story: James Ward Byrkit, Alex Manugian







'Predestination' (2014)

Directors: The Spierig Brothers; Screenplay: The Spierig Brothers; Based on: "'—All You Zombies—'" by Robert A Heinlein

And if you're looking for something a lot lighter, we also have a list of comedy film recs for you.

Via Reddit.