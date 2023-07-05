Is 'Mission: Impossible 7: Dead Reckoning Part 1' Worthy Of Such A Long Name? Here's What The Reviews Say

For the first five "Mission: Impossible" movies, there was always a different director. But with the fifth one, titled "Rogue Nation," Academy Award-winning writer Christopher McQuarrie made our favorite "M:I" movie. He got to make another one with his best friend Tom Cruise, that was "Fallout," and now they've made back-to-back sequels. "Dead Reckoning Part One" comes out July 12, 2023 and "Part Two" comes out June 2024.

The seventh M:I movie stars Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, as well as Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff and Henry Czerny.

The premise

Here, the generic roster of villains that dot the "Mission: Impossible" franchise reaches its logical endpoint, with the interchangeable global terrorists replaced with an experimental A.I. dubbed "The Entity" that's become sentient and gone rogue, prompting various national agencies and independent parties to embark on a hunt for the program's site of operation to either destroy it or weaponize it for their own ends.

[Slant]

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" finds Cruise, now in his '60s, still running from one side of a very big, very wide screen to the other as if his life — and the lives of all 8 billion people on the planet — depended on it. This is Hunt's seventh blockbuster outing, with a last franchise-capper set to release next summer, and while it can't eclipse what came before ("Fallout" was the series high), director Christopher McQuarrie delivers a formidable concept and several hall-of-fame set-pieces while somehow managing to tie the storylines back into these movies' core mythology.

[Variety]

The stars have never been hotter

Cast-wise, Klementieff stands out as one of the best additions to the franchise; her role doesn't get much definition, but does add a fresh spark of chaos to McQuarrie's now-familiar approach. Similarly, Shea Whigham and Greg Tarzan Davis anchor an amusing side plot, as intelligence agents assigned to apprehend Ethan while knowing full well that their mission might be… a little difficult.

[Consequence]

Think what you may of such a corny old advice, but it's enough to get things rolling, especially when the usual M:I suspects begin materializing and get the fun stuff rolling. Rejoining Cruise's Ethan Hunt, albeit with variable amounts of to do, are Ving Rhames' hacker/tech genius Luther Stickell; Henry Czerny's Eugene Kitteridge, who's now director of the CIA; Simon Pegg back again as tech genius Benjamin Dunn; and Rebecca Ferguson as MI6 agent Ilsa Faust, who previously appeared in Rogue Nation and Fallout. And then there's franchise newcomer Hayley Atwell as Grace, a force of nature who's impossible to pin down and is known to play a significant role in the final installment, as well as Vanessa Kirby. The women here are sharp, proactive and intriguing, hardly the sort of tag-along women who generally populated male-oriented action films in the past.

[Deadline]

It's a mission that Cruise's Ethan Hunt chooses to accept, and after a few clandestine meetings, some requisite unmaskings and several scenes best classified as Exposition: Inevitable, the Impossible Mission Force's favorite son gets most of the gang back together. Thanks to Hunt's longtime cohort Ilsa Faust (god bless you, Rebecca Ferguson), they already have the first key. They just have to locate and procure the second one, preferably before a number of other interested, less well-meaning parties get their hands on it, and figure out the items' purpose. If a professional pickpocket named Grace (Haley Atwell), who palms the contraband they're chasing during a potential rendezvous at an airport, can help Ethan and the I.M.F. out, all the better.

[Rolling Stone]

Chris McQuarrie finds new ways to almost kill Tom Cruise

Yet unlike the nostalgic "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" — which, coincidentally, stages a number of similar set pieces — McQuarrie's spectacular doesn't incessantly rely on computer effects for its jaw-droppers. Instead, its action is bruised, battered and borderline concussed, with Cruise suffering the lion's share of the abuse, including inside a variety of flipping, tumbling, crashing vehicles. There's a thunderous brawniness (and goofy wit) to the director's showstoppers, which expertly up the ante, culminating with a massively inventive and suspenseful climax that puts the loco in locomotive.

[Daily Beast]

Every set-piece is a joy, even though there's a slight nagging sense, here and there, of deja-vu. The same could be said of the film's flesh-and-bones villain, Esai Morales' Gabriel, the human face of the more abstract A.I. threat, giving Ethan someone to punch on top of trains. Gabriel is a solid but somewhat serviceable character, and certainly not as memorable as Henry Cavill's fist-reloading bastard in "Fallout." But "Fallout" is the highest of bars. And as "Dead Reckoning Part One" hurtles into its third act, everything ramps up, the stakes getting deadlier, the tension getting tenser, Mission once again proving that balls-to-the-wall action films don’t have to be mindless, or humorless, or stupid.

[Empire]

There are a number of action sequences that deserve mentioning — including one thrillingly fun (and surprisingly funny) car chase that rivals "John Wick: Chapter 4" for this year's best Buster Keaton-inspired action — but the standout is the film's climactic train scene. The brilliance of this sequence is that it's not just one setpiece, it's actually three setpieces in one. That the sequence does not peak at the moment that Tom Cruise rides his motorcycle off a cliff to parachute onto a speeding train is a testament to just how far the "Mission: Impossible" films have pushed the envelope when it comes to stunts. Each new twist threatens to stop the heart, and each new fall, or explosion, or screeching turn around the bend rattles your teeth so hard you can feel your pulse behind your eyes. Despite a surprising amount of CGI used for the sequence, it's the cinematic magic that McQuarrie and Cruise have managed to concoct since getting together in 2015, and it's never been better.

[Inverse]

The bad guy is a rogue AI, satisfying no one

That being said, the decision to make the bad guy a string of code or whatever — with heavy emphasis on the whatever — can't help but feel a bit like throwing in the towel, least of all in a series that's suffered from a serious villain problem from the very beginning (Philip Seymour Hoffman being the sole and undeniable exception). Which isn't to say that Ethan Hunt and his pals at the Impossible Mission Force are tasked with defeating a bad piece of malware or another run of the mill Skynet ripoff. Far from it.

[IndieWire]

With the Entity right on the cusp of going full Skynet, the key to stopping it is, well, a key — an elaborate, two-piece cruciform doohickey that, when combined into a single object, will do ... something. No one in "Dead Reckoning" — not even Ethan's superiors in the U.S. intelligence community (including Henry Czerny's Eugene Kittridge from the very first "Mission: Impossible") — is sure what the key unlocks. But supposedly every country on Earth hopes the key will allow them to control the Entity, and with it, become the dominant superpower on the planet.

[Screen Crush]

TL;DR

The seventh "M:I" film is another propulsive showcase of incredible action and Tom Cruise at his most intense.

[The Messenger]

Here's hoping a few thrills have been saved for "Part Two."

[Seattle Times]

Like so many globe-trotting thrillers and big-screen tourist brochures, it's also a gleaming advertisement for Hollywood itself.

[LA Times]

I reckon "Dead Reckoning" is one of the best movies of our so-far lacking summer.

[New York Post]

If it's pure action you're after, there's plenty to set your heart racing here.

[Little White Lies]

Watch the trailer: