SHREDDIE MUNSON
Metallica Loves What 'Stranger Things' Did With Their Song 'Master Of Puppets'
The Lede
Metallica posted the scene from the last episode of Season 4 of "Stranger Things" to Instagram. "We were beyond psyched for them to not only include 'Master of Puppets' in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it," they said. "It's an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie's journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."
Key Details
- In their Instagram caption, the band also said, "It's so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn's hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?"
- Though Quinn isn't the guitarist you hear in the scene — the solo was performed by Tye Trujillo, the son of Metallica's bassist Robert Trujillo — Quinn said, "We had a backing track and I was playing along with it."
- "Master of Puppets" is currently #1 on iTunes's rock chart.