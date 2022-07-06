Popular
Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley
Metallica Loves What 'Stranger Things' Did With Their Song 'Master Of Puppets'
The band said they were "totally blown away" by the scene in which Joseph Quinn's character Eddie Munson plays "Master of Puppets" in the Upside Down.

Metallica posted the scene from the last episode of Season 4 of "Stranger Things" to Instagram. "We were beyond psyched for them to not only include 'Master of Puppets' in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it," they said. "It's an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie's journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."

  • In their Instagram caption, the band also said, "It's so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn's hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?"
  • Though Quinn isn't the guitarist you hear in the scene — the solo was performed by Tye Trujillo, the son of Metallica's bassist Robert Trujillo — Quinn said, "We had a backing track and I was playing along with it."
  • "Master of Puppets" is currently #1 on iTunes's rock chart.
