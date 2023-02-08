How Tepid Are The Reviews For 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'?

Based on Channing Tatum's real life story of being a stripper and dancer, the "Magic Mike" trilogy has been an unexpected revelation from prestige (and experimental) writer-director Steven Soderbergh.

But the final of these films, "Magic Mike's Last Dance," has seemingly worn out all of what made the first two such good ideas. Here's what critics have to say.

The Premise

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is narrated by Zadie (Jemelia George), the teenage daughter of Max Mendoza (Salma Hayek), who crosses paths with Mike when he’s bartending at her ritzy Miami fundraiser. Down on his luck following the collapse of his custom-furniture business — another of COVID-19’s many cruel casualties — Mike is just getting by.

While bartending at a swanky charity event in Miami, Mike meets his match in Maxandra “Max” Mendoza (Salma Hayek Pinault). After a guest reveals Mike’s salacious past, Max asks him for a private dance. She’s floundering in the wake of her failed marriage and desperate for an escape. Though he’s supposedly hung up his G-string, Mike delivers a show-stopping number and they end up in bed — and, soon, in business — together.

Did We Really Need Another One?

Poor, poor Mike “Magic Mike” Lane. Channing Tatum’s stripper-god character, bearer of less-than-zero-percent body fat, has satisfied countless women with his gyrating — and yet true romance has been elusive. That sweet, low-key relationship he began with his colleague’s sister in Magic Mike? It’s a failed engagement by the sequel, Magic Mike XXL. That charming photographer he wooed in XXL? Nowhere to be found when the latest film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, begins. Lost and jaded and struggling to pay the bills, Mike is more alone now than ever before. Maybe, just maybe, Mr. Mike doesn’t know what he really wants.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” is a profoundly odd film that betrays its production constraints, including the fact that large club scenes were likely a challenge to shoot during the pandemic, and that star Salma Hayek replaced Thandiwe Newton during the development, triggering an extensive rewrite.

Soderbergh departed for its brightly chaotic 2015 followup, and so did much of the urgency. Now both he and Tatum have returned — minus most other first-run cast members, beyond one brief Zoom interlude — for Last Dance (in theaters this Friday), an oddly inward and unhurried swan song that still shows flashes of the original's pelvis-forward bedazzlement.

Magic Mike's Character Could've Used Some More Development

But the real problem is Mike. Although Tatum and Hayek are plenty hot, the by-product of Mike’s becoming more concept than character is that he can’t hold up his side of a love story. Mike is the holy hunk, and his own desires feel incidental — tough stuff when you’re supposed to be showing a grand passion. Max is the one with the inner turmoil and everything to lose, while Mike provides a service by helping her get through a rough patch and back in touch with herself before he turns to his next patient.

When the original “Magic Mike” was released in 2012, I distinctly remember NOT saying, “That was a lot of fun, but there’s clearly so much more nuance and complexity to the ‘Magic Mike’ saga, we’re going to need at least a trilogy to tell the whole story!”

With Soderbergh involved, Magic Mike's Last Dance naturally has no shortage of ideas — about balancing commercial and artistic interests, about aging gracefully in an industry that values only your physical attributes, about the complicated nature of longing and contentment. But the other Magic Mike movies had ideas, too. They just managed to seed them into the cracks of first-rate entertainment. Lacking both the grit of part one and the comic joy of part two, Magic Mike's Last Dance is one of those rare instances where Soderbergh gets lost in his egghead fixations — where his train of thought never merges onto the tracks of a satisfying movie.

TL;DR

Director Steven Soderbergh has made worse than this shameful third instalment in the franchise, but only just.

This third in the series starring Channing Tatum lacks its predecessors' grit and ab-rippling elation, but it still has it where it counts.

Something's off about Magic Mike’s Last Dance. It starts off well enough — it gives us what we want by giving us more of what worked before — before it loses its way.

