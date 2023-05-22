Is 'The Little Mermaid' A Good Or Bad Live-Action Disney Remake? Here's What The Reviews Say

I have personally never seen a more stark divide between box office performance, critical reception and word of mouth than the live action Disney remakes. All of them make close to or well over a billion dollars internationally, and yet nobody seems to like them. No one I ask who has seen them, no one online (especially Twitter) and not many film critics.

So are we resigned to suffer the same fate again with the live action remake of "The Little Mermaid?" Maybe less so than other remakes; this one is not one of the bad remakes, according to the reviews.

"The Little Mermaid" was originally released in 1989 and kicked off the golden age of Disney, a revival that spanned a decade and brought the company's animated division back to prominence. This new version releases May 26, 2023, and stars Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy. It's directed by Rob Marshall.

What it's about

Ariel is the youngest daughter of the iron-willed King Triton (Javier Bardem), and despite her father's repeated demands she not even head to the surface of their vast ocean home, she's obsessed with all things human (forks and spyglasses, pocket watches and books, gadgets and gizmos aplenty, whosits and whatsits galore). And when she sets eyes on the handsome (land) Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King), all of her human-centric dreams become centered on this one particular human. She saves him from a squall, sings him a sweet siren song, they fall in love, you know this fairy tale, and exactly where it’s going next.

[IndieWire]

Disney's attempts to reinvent their animated classics as live action versions has proven to be largely a smart box office play, but one with a mixed creative result. Certainly some were huge hits like Bill Condon's "Beauty And The Beast" and Guy Ritchie's less enchanting "Aladdin." Others effectively created photo real animals in "The Lion King" and "The Jungle Book." Older Disney staples have gotten the treatment by focusing on the villains in "Cruella" and "Maleficent" and their sequels, even an unfortunate Disney+ attempt on the untouchable (if you ask me) "Lady And The Tramp." But even approaching an animated masterpiece, 1989's "The Little Mermaid" and essentially trying to make a splashy (sorry) big screen live action musical that works above and under the water seems dicey on paper. So what do you do? Bring in Rob Marshall, and as it turns out that is all the new live action "The Little Mermaid" needed.

[Deadline]

Halle Bailey is a superstar

As the titular mermaid yearning for a life beyond the sea, Ariel is at the heart of this. In Halle Bailey, Disney and Marshall mint a new star. Bailey is breathtaking as Ariel. Her rendition of "Part of Your World" (the best "I want" song ever written) transmogrifies the already classic tune into something as otherworldly as undiscovered sea life. But it's her altogether human performance that makes it impossible not to fall in love with her. Her Ariel is less a tempestuous teenager with a crush than she is a blossoming and curious young woman.

[Entertainment Weekly]

Thankfully, Bailey doesn't disappoint as Ariel. Her performance adds edge to what is ultimately a serviceable film. Whether she's belting out a newly arranged "Part of Your World" or silently observing her less than charming prince (Jonah Hauer King) navigate his own social constrictions, her charisma radiates off the screen. The Beyoncé prodigy and the other half of the Grammy-winning duo Chloe x Halle gracefully presents her own Ariel: The character is still sweet and sharp-tongued, but there's a touch more bite to her defiance. Her voice, the narrative’s raison d’être, sounds ethereal, too. Reconciling the strength of Bailey's portrayal with the rest of the film, however, takes some work.

[Hollywood Reporter]

The new stuff added is very hit-or-miss

The film's oceanic sequences exist in some ugly, dimly lit netherworld, too fake to be real and too real to be fun. Prince Eric has been de-himbofied, and is now primarily interested, like the Star Wars prequels, in trade disputes — Hauer-King makes for convincing royalty, but an unnecessary plot point about him being the adopted son of a Black queen (Noma Dumezweni’s Selina) does beg the question of whether the studio chickened out of casting two Black leads.

[Independent]

It hurts because "The Little Mermaid," the original, is a true classic. Its song-and-dance numbers are among the best in the Disney canon, melding diverse influences from Harry Belafonte calypso to Esther William's 1940s aquamusicals, with the wiggle of legendary drag queen Divine. These have been revived, with original composer Alan Menken drafted in alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda to produce new toe-tappers like The Scuttlebutt. Once again though, performances are fatally undermined by performers: the northern gannet is justly renowned for its diving abilities, but this seabird species simply cannot musically emote. Maybe it's the beak.

[The Guardian]

TL;DR

But in a clamshell, this is a fun, fresh adventure, one of Disney's best live-action remakes by a nautical mile.

[Games Radar]

While this story of a mermaid who gives up her enchanted life to follow her heart onto the land has been given the full cutting-edge CGI treatment, the slow pacing, often-overwrought emotion and undeniably outdated story mean that it fails to make much of a splash.

[Screen Daily]

The casting (with one notable exception) is phenomenal, led by Halle Bailey's breathtaking performance as Ariel; the original songs are portrayed in vivid displays that will make children's eyes sparkle; and the story has been adjusted to correct the first film's less-than-modern relationships.

[SlashFilm]

