After a quick mission turns into a big disaster, Buzz Lightyear finds himself piloting a motley crew of fighters who need to dismantle a robot army led by the notorious Emperor Zurg in order to have any chance of things going back to normal.

With characters voiced by Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn and more, is this a worthy origin story for the legendary space ranger, or does this slot right in with the failed attempts at origin films many have tried since the early 2000s? Here's what the reviews say.

It's More Of A Miss Than A Hit

“Lightyear” is exactly the kind of gratuitous property-mining that corporate streamers were invented to support. That would still be true if this unexciting “Toy Story” spinoff had been able to match the creative highs of recent Pixar features like “Luca” and “Turning Red,” but its lifelessness and lack of urgency can’t help but exacerbate the feeling that it’s just another sales pitch to stay home — a sad product of its time. And while I can only hope that millions of six-year-olds are about to prove me very wrong on this point, I’m struggling to believe that any child’s imagination could be set on fire by this awkward space odyssey with its bland locations, dull sidekicks, and deeply uncool villain. Sure, Andy first saw it in 1995, before his brain had been smoothed over by Marvel, “Paw Patrol,” or even “The Phantom Menace,” but the idea that he would drop all of his other toys for an intergalactic dork like Buzz Lightyear has never made less sense than it does here.

[IndieWire]

“Lightyear” is full of elegantly fun chases and escapes and droll bits of gizmo business, like IVAN the auto-pilot Buzz despises, plus a witty gag about the evolution of the sandwich. Taken on its own eager-to-please terms, the movie is a winning diversion. But given that it’s a spinoff of the “Toy Story” series, which is the greatest and most sustained achievement in contemporary animation, it should be noted that this is one of those Pixar movies that feels like it has 50 percent Disney DNA.

[Variety]

Lightyear is so clearly calibrated to be something more: a thoughtful meditation on the passage of time. Its biggest ideas all point to the need to connect with people and live in the present rather than the past. It’s a warning about all the things we might miss if we fixate on past mistakes instead of letting them go. And on that level, the film never hits as hard as it’s meant to.

[Polygon]

The Actors Did A Great Job Voicing Their Characters

More importantly, Palmer, Waititi, Sohn, and Soules bring a wacky unpredictability to the atmosphere with popping vocal performances, alive with attitude. Waititi makes a conversation about a curious sandwich laugh-out-loud funny. Soules is reliably wild as a gruff but lovable granny. Palmer matches Evans for star power throughout, yet her standout moment is the definitive delivery of the word "no." (When you see it, you'll see why. Expanses are expressed in that no.) But Sohn's pet-bot is running away with this movie.

[Mashable]

No matter. As far as spin-offs go, “Lightyear” is a lot of fun. The voice talent is topnotch, especially Palmer and Evans. They have big shoes to fill; Palmer has to build on the emotional bond Aduba created, and Evans has to give us a Buzz Lightyear that’s close enough to Tim Allen’s characterization to make us believe the film’s toy tie-in. Sohn is perfectly feline and Bill Hader has a good time with his small role as a rookie with a difficult to pronounce last name. When Zurg finally appears, he’s voiced with a deranged glee by Mr. Barbara Streisand himself, James Brolin. Hell, if his kid can play Thanos, I guess he can play Zurg.

[RogerEbert.com]

Meanwhile, in one lovely storyline the openly gay Alisha raises a family with her wife — even sharing a rare on-screen kiss with her — exceeding the studio’s earlier coy attempts at LGBTQ+ inclusivity in Finding Dory, Toy Story 4, and Onward.

[AV Club]

TL;DR

A competent but unremarkable effort, Lightyear struggles to justify its own existence.

[Inverse]

Kids will love Lightyear. Adults will enjoy it. The only reason it falls short of what we've come to expect from Pixar is that they've set their own bar so damn high.

[EW]

A franchise low, Pixar’s meta ‘Toy Story’ spin-off gets lost in space.

[Time Out]

