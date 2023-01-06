Late Night TV Roasts Kevin McCarthy, Again

McCarthy, a congressman from California, couldn't become speaker of the house, even after 11 rounds of voting. The longest speaker contest in 164 will continue until the GOP decides to change its mind.

Late night TV however is having a blast. Here are the best bits from hosts who're still poking fun at McCarthy and his situation.

"I can't wait for Lin-Manuel Miranda to make a musical out of it," said Jimmy Kimmel

"Why does he keep going? I'm beginning to think losing floor votes might be his kink," quipped Stephen Colbert

"The House of Representatives adjourned last night after a sixth round of voting for a House speaker and reconvened today at noon. Because nothing says 'We're working hard to solve this problem' like starting at noon," joked Seth Meyers

"And get this: I read that some Democrats and Republicans are considering a deal for a speaker both parties can get behind. So congratulations to our new speaker of the House, 'Top Gun: Maverick,'" said Jimmy Fallon