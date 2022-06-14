Stephen Colbert

"Let me help you out here. There are five levels of intoxication on the Rudy breathalyzer: over the legal limit, rooting around the dumpster for empties, rooting around in his pants in ‘Borat,’ planning coup in a blackout and ‘The Masked Singer.’"

Trevor Noah

"They were all telling him, ‘You lost this election, sir,’ but Trump was like: ‘Yeah, yeah, whatever. Drunk vampire, what do you think?’”

Jimmy Kimmel

"Remember how Trump came out at 2AM and declared victory, even though Fox News had already said he lost? Well finally learned how he got that boneheaded idea."

Seth Meyers

"The House committee investigating the Capitol attack today held its second public hearing. They weren’t going to, but then Rudy Giuliani said, ‘Make it a double!’”

Jimmy Fallon

“For the first hearing on Thursday, over 20 million people tuned in, which is higher than this year’s N.B.A. finals. Trump was torn — he didn’t know whether to worry about the hearing or brag about the ratings.”

James Corden

"So we’re just going to blame this entire thing on the alcohol?"