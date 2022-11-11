Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

really?

Here's The Question About Ketanji Brown Jackson That Utterly Stumped Three 'Jeopardy' Champions

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
Here's The Question About Ketanji Brown Jackson That Utterly Stumped Three 'Jeopardy' Champions
The question essentially was: can you remember Ketanji Brown Jackson's name, and not a single person buzzed in.
· 3.6k reads
1

Comments

  1. Sharon Stergis 15 hours ago

    Haven't watched since Levar Burton(cinematic icon and Educator)was passed up. I tuned for the championship games(LOVE Amy), saw this, that reminded me of the game's racial microagression(Maya Angelou said it first!)and I tuned out again. Sorry Amy. Not sorry. W.E.B Du Bois said that the institution of racism is particular. Indeed it is.

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Movies & TV Stories