Keanu Reeves Revealed The Things He's Taken From Film Sets, How He'd Greet Aliens And More In A New Reddit AMA

Reeves was back on Reddit for an AMA and spoke about the memorable films he's been a part of, a director he'd like to work with and why he loves spreading joy.
Keanu Reeves, who has wholesome interactions with his fans at the airport and on the side of the road, was on Reddit this weekend answering questions about what he's reading, things he'd say to aliens when they first make contact and, at the end of the day, what makes him so compassionate. Reeves stars in the upcoming fourth "John Wick" film, which is due to release on March 24, 2023.


Two book recs from Keanu


Why he loves spreading joy


Things he borrowed from the set


Keanu Reeves x David Fincher?!


His first pet


Keanu on 'Hot Ones'? Unlikely...


A role he's wished for


'Constantine 2'? Yes, maybe


When the aliens come, we send Keanu


Memories from 'Point Break'


If Reeves wasn't an actor, he would've been a racer, conductor or astrophysicist


Does he have a favorite film he's worked on?


Pineapple on pizza?


A cocktail recommendation


Just guys — Reeves and River Phoenix — being dudes


Shout out to the scientists who found new bacteria


A memorable city to shoot in


ICYMI


Keanu hobby checklist


Not an advice guy, but


Dream motorcycle


Keanu's a bass player


Ghosts are real


And signing off


Via Reddit.


