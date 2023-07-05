Is 'Joy Ride' The Comedy Hit Of The Summer? Here's What The Reviews Say

There are a handful of the same movies you will see referenced in the review snippets below because when it comes to filthy comedies for women, there aren't as many good ones as dude comedies. So when press got to see "Joy Ride" at South by Southwest, and the reviews were all excellent, the most common comparisons drawn were with films such as "Bridesmaids," "Bottoms" and "Girls Trip."

And of course, a dozen or so male-centric buddy comedies starring Seth Rogen or Will Farrell, and the "Hangover" films.

What makes "Joy Ride" stand out is it's a film made by Asians, starring Asians, set in China, but clearly anyone can enjoy it. We don't get to see this type of raunchy story made for various groups that aren't strictly white men, and when they're apparently great, it's worth pointing out for sure. "Joy Ride" releases on July 7, 2023, and stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu.

The premise

The film's opening scene is a flashback to 1993 when best friends Lolo (Sherry Cola) and Audrey (Ashley Park) originally meet in a small, predominately white town aptly called White Hills. The two instantly connect on a playground since they are the only two Chinese American kids around. The fact that Audrey is adopted by white parents is no issue for the spunky, outspoken Lolo — who punches a little boy in the face at the first mention of a racist comment toward them.

[IndieWire]

Audrey and Lolo's friendship is the bedrock of "Joy Ride," which presents itself as a caustic, Asian-diaspora-representational romp. The film, which premiered at SXSW and will be released in theaters in July, is laced with the same bawdy brand of humor as classic contemporary American studio comedies, from "The Hangover" and "Pineapple Express" to "Bridesmaids" and "Girls Trip." And, like "Bottoms," another spicy SXSW entrant, "Joy Ride" sets out to prove (or re-prove) that populations still marginalized by Hollywood (women, people of color, queer folks) can be just as unapologetically brash, bold and rowdy.

[Hollywood Reporter]

It's very funny

The movie may not be "Bridesmaids"-level brilliant, but it's got more than a couple hall-of-fame-worthy comedy set-pieces, like the memorable-enough K-pop cover of Cardi B's "WAP," which one-ups itself with an unforgettable reveal. What "Joy Ride" doesn't have is a particularly strong storyline on which to hang all its how-low-can-you-go shenanigans.

[Variety]

From the jump, there's simply no denying how riotously hilarious this buddy comedy is, and the film has two utterly prolific "Family Guy" writers to thank for that. Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao's reputations precede them, with over 60 episodes of the Seth MacFarlane show credited between them. They are consummate comedians and it was great to see them flex their skills in such a female-dominated and empowering film. Their script is smart, salacious and heartfelt in equal measure, oscillating between sex comedy and emotional drama as the movie progresses. Chevapravatdumrong and Hsiao's work is perfectly paced, hitting each comedic and dramatic beat with a seasoned skill that feels well within their wheelhouses. Their capacity for dramatic and emotional moments is just as strong as their penchant for killer comedy, and the story they crafted alongside Lim is beautifully stacked in both genres — and that makes for a well-rounded good time.

[The Wrap]

The talent involved is impressive

Despite the narrative through line being somewhat disjointed, the individual sequences shine like comedic jewels that further cement the characters' relationships. Adele Lim makes her directing debut with "Joy Ride," after a successful career as a writer of "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Raya and the Last Dragon." She co-wrote "Joy Ride" with Teresa Hsiao and Cherry Chevaprovatdumrong. For good measure, raunch maestro Seth Rogen's Point Grey Pictures served as "Joy Ride's" producer ensuring that the film would have no problems remaining "Superbad."

[Austin Chronicle]

It's a quality ensemble, too: Performers like Ashley Park (reliably funny in her roles on "Girls5eva" and "Emily in Paris") and Stephanie Hsu (make that Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu, thanks to a little film called "Everything Everywhere All at Once") cut loose in unexpected ways, while nascent stars like Sherry Cola ("Good Trouble," the upcoming "Shortcomings") and stand-up/writer Sabrina Wu also getting breakout moments — Wu in particular seems like they're one great lead role away from becoming a huge deal.

[Consequence]

TL;DR

"Joy Ride" certainly represents a win for representation, but it never forgets that it's a comedy first.

[Slant]

Friends journey across China in this perfectly balanced comedy.

[Chicago Reader]

Not only is "Joy Ride" consistently hilarious, rocking one successful comedic beat after the next, but it's also brimming with heart courtesy of its thoughtful script and effortlessly lovable leads.

[Perri Nemiroff]

