John Mulaney Is Back To Doing Stand-Up Comedy. Here's What Critics Think Of His New Special 'Baby J'

It's been a tumultuous time for "SNL" veteran John Mulaney. The pandemic, a divorce, a drug addiction, rehab, an intervention, Olivia Munn, a baby and all of that was widely publicized and reported on.

So with all of that material to draw upon, he's healthy and back to doing stand-up comedy with his new Netflix special "Baby J." Here's what the reviews say.

What it's about

"Baby J," the latest stand-up from John Mulaney, is a herculean effort, but what exactly that effort aims to achieve is not entirely clear. After his highly public, intensely tumultuous past several years — an intervention, a long period in rehab, a divorce, a sudden new relationship, a new baby — the special is both a presentation of who the comedian and actor was during that period and an attempt to align that person with who he is now. It's designed as a self-examination: He wants to be able to laugh at that guy he used to be and for the audience to laugh at that guy too. So he tries to create a lot of space between them. That Mulaney who was addicted to substances? He's certainly related to the guy standing onstage, but he's not quite the same. He's an object to be held up and tut-tutted over, a guy we can laugh at safely now because he no longer exists.

[Vulture]

He does not really talk about his divorce or his son

"Baby J" is Mulaney's first major release since these developments, though voyeurs hoping he might address them at length will come away disappointed. The special is subtitled "A Wide-Ranging Conversation," taken from a GQ interview Mulaney did under the influence and reads from as his closer. But in truth, the 80-minute monologue isn't wide-ranging at all. Recorded at Boston's Symphony Hall in late February, the show is tightly focused on a specific series of events: The lead-up to and fallout from Mulaney's December 2020 intervention. Divorce is mentioned exactly once, toward the special’s beginning; so is Mulaney's son Malcolm, toward its end. Circumstances have forced Mulaney to be more forthcoming about his personal life, but that hardly means he’s gone full confessional.

[Variety]

But boy, oh boy, does he talk about his cocaine addiction

"At 7 p.m., coked out of my mind, I went up to the eighth floor of 30 Rockefeller Center, walked into the Emmy Award-winning hair department, and I said, "Hey, can I have a haircut?'" Mulaney recalls. "And they said, "Oh, John! You're not hosting this week!" And I said, "Ha! Hey, can I have a haircut?" And you know that thing of when a junkie walks into your office and asks for a haircut and you're like, Eh, would be faster to cut the hair? That's what happened."

[Rolling Stone]

Things get dark, so be ready

The earliest incarnation of this material, which Mulaney performed at New York's City Winery just months after he left rehab, was so raw that merely attending the show felt slightly exploitative. "Baby Js" polish melts that tension away. It also makes Mulaney seem less knowable than ever, not that he cares either way. Not so long ago, he says near the end of "Baby J," he was consumed by worries about what other people thought about him. Now, Mulaney claims, those days are over. "I can honestly say, what is someone going to do to me that is worse than I'm going to do to myself? What, are you going to cancel John Mulaney? I'll kill him. I almost did!"

[Vanity Fair]

It might not be as funny as his previous specials, but it's still funny

The funniest part of the special, which at over an hour and 20 minutes is longer than most released by Netflix these days, is an elaborate description of a text he got in rehab from Pete Davidson that a nurse woke up him to read. "Some people suggested we did drugs together because he has tattoos and I am plain," Mulaney says, a gentle poke at the shallowness of the media and public.

[New York Times]

TL;DR

The 80-minute special contains some of his darkest and most compelling material to date.

[The Daily Beast]

If you are a fan of the comedian & have been looking forward to his new special then you definitely won't be disappointed, as he presents his best, well-rehearsed version of himself.

[Leisure Byte]

