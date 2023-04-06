Is The Provocative Documentary 'How To Blow Up A Pipeline' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Based on ideas put forth in author Andreas Malm's book of the same name, "How to Blow Up a Pipeline," is an environmental action film that shines light on and makes a case for pursuing sabotage as viable means of action (think property destruction) in the fight for environmental justice.

The film revolves around a group of eight individuals who plan to blow up a West Texas pipeline in two distinct locations. Can the film's characters successfully convince you and I that sabotage is the way, and that taking an aggressive stance in the fight for environmental equity is needed? Here's what the reviews say.

What it's about

An opening sequence introduces us in brief to the geographically scattered protagonists, mostly working-class twenty- and thirtysomethings. We soon realize these strangers have already organized long-distance into a team, covertly planning an act of industrial destruction for which they now meet in a remote, abandoned homestead. Their target: a West Texas oil pipeline recently constructed despite all objections from affected residents and environmental watchdogs.

Very loosely based on the non-fiction book by Andreas Malm, "Pipeline" cuts back and forth between a group of climate activists sabotaging a Texas pipeline and flashbacks as to how this unusual crew assembled in the desert. It's very much an ensemble piece but if there's a lead it would be Xochitl (Ariela Barer), a climate change activist who has been radicalized after her mother died due to a recent heat wave. Everyone in "Pipeline" has reached a point of violent action — although, it should be noted, they're careful to make sure no lives are lost, only corporate profits — due to a personal setback that could be traced back to inaction in the climate crisis. For example, Theo (Sasha Lane) has leukemia that likely wouldn't exist without her proximity to a nearby plant, and Dwayne (Jake Weary) has literally battled pipeline installation on his Texan property. Goldhaber makes the political personal here, which gives the action emotional stakes instead of just global ones.

It's cast really isn't a 'cast'

It's so evenly handled that it's impossible to praise one star without the others; Barer's unwavering gaze supplements Scribner's weight-shifting unease, which allows Froseth and Gage's comic relief to crack us up and Goodluck's endearing glower to bring us back down. Meanwhile, Lane and Lawson's disarmingly raw intimacy supplements Weary's distance — it's finely tuned character work, with everyone rising to the occasion. The filmmaking throws back to the pacing and style of ‘70s thrillers (accordingly scored by Gavin Brivik's too-cool synth riffs), but its excellent cast radiates as much charm as "Ocean's Eleven" and as much danger as "The Dirty Dozen."

None of these characters are true heroes in the film; rather, they are just regular human beings bound together by a common threat. They have dreams, emotions, and secrets that fuel their desires for a better world. Along with the nuanced writing, everyone in the ensemble brings their A-game to the screen. It is their emotions and passionate deliveries that make you want to see these crazy kids succeed.

It did feel a bit superficial

If it still feels to me a little less than the sum of its parts, I think it's because there is not enough time for the characters in the large ensemble to emerge that they remain largely symbolic, and their dialogue too often has them sounding like mouthpieces for ideas that might have been more effective as subtext.

While Shawn is clearly nervous as Michael preps detonators, when an explosion sends clouds of dust billowing out, the man inside hasn't forged any personal connections to elicit an emotional response. It is only after the mission has been accomplished that motivations and relationships come into clearer view, editor Daniel Garber compressing the event's aftermath into an impressive montage beneath the film's closing credits. "How to Blow Up a Pipeline" fails to deliver on its explosive title, but gets its climate change message through as it checks off its procedural steps. It is a dispassionate passion project.

A truly radical film wouldn’t go out of its way to concoct sympathetic motives, or to keep its plotting so clean.

Few films feel as excitingly jacked in to our current social climate as "How to Blow Up a Pipeline."

The film displays a sense of outrage and urgency that distinguishes it from the vast majority of insular, apolitical independent American cinema.

The bomb-setting scenes are as nail-biting as cinema's best bomb disposals.

You don't have to be an eco-terrorist to enjoy "How to Blow Up a Pipeline."

"How to Blow Up a Pipeline" does what its title promises and little else.

