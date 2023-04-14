Is Netflix's Dark Comedy Series 'Beef' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Netflix's new comedy drama miniseries "Beef" is created by Lee Sung Jin and stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as the main characters, alongside a cast that also includes Patti Yasutake, Ashley Park and others.

The show revolves around an road rage incident that takes place between Yeun and Wong, and the series unfolds as both of the characters lives get entangled, for better or worse. Is The A24 produced black comedy a refreshing take on the cold-blooded revenge? Here's what the reviews say.

What it's about

He's backing out. She's rushing home. She honks. He honks back. She pauses and puts up a middle finger. A screeching episode of Southern California road rage ensues — running red lights, swerving up onto sidewalks, throwing bottled drinks, and cursing the other's existence. Neither one can let the anger go, and it becomes a moment that changes their lives forever. Instead of brushing it off, Amy and Danny each memorize the other's license plate and begin an escalating war of terror. Danny visits her house under the pretense of being a good Samaritan contractor. He asks to use the bathroom and pees all over her renovated commode.

[Vox]

"Beef" is a stunning, surprising show about the muddled humanity of these very, very messy people, and a feud that is deeply self-destructive but also feeds some need within them both that nothing else is able to satisfy. The series is interested in big, chewy questions about meaning and purpose in life and nature — episode titles are drawn from sources including Werner Herzog, Franz Kafka, Sylvia Plath and Joseph Campbell — and it tackles them with inventiveness and deep empathy. The comedy is dungeon-dark, and surreal breaks from reality eventually seep in and raise questions about things like identity and mortality. At the same time, though, the show doesn't feel cynical; it's as fully invested in Amy and Danny's desire for connection and redemption as it is in their viciousness and emptiness.

[NPR]

It's chaotic

If people are turned off by "Beef," it will be for the wild, crazy tone swings. At one point, it looks like it's going to explode in violence, and then the writing suddenly shifts to something more comedic in tone. I found the way the writing and acting here thread that needle invigorating. The unpredictability adds to the tension. The next scene could be funny or terrifying. Anything could happen. Your whole life could change because of a honked horn.

[RogerEbert.com]

That's where "Beef's" biggest issue arises — there is simply too much happening. It's a show trying to balance a whole lot of ideas at once: Asian American identity, marriage politics, family dynamics, class differences, and the concept of women having it all, to name just a few. Beef gets bogged down when it shifts focus to its slightly undercooked side plots, like the one with Danny's convict cousin Isaac (David Choe), or Amy's ongoing sale of her plant store to Jordan (Maria Bello), an exorbitantly wealthy investor. These side plots aren't without their interesting details, like Amy's experience with repeated instances of casual racism in the workplace, but Beef has too much going on to ever commit to exploring them fully. You're frequently left wondering where it's all headed and wishing the series would get back to the good stuff.

[TV Guide]

The difficult-to-categorize script is not quite comedy and not quite drama, but neither is it yet another of the low-energy LA dramedies that streaming services have turned from quirky cottage industry to mass export good. It's a dark, existential thriller about cynical people confronting a deep sadness within. And this — despite several very funny lines of dialog — doesn't easily translate to light entertainment. Yet this Beef, when marinated in creator Lee Sung Jin's unique perspective and tenderized by unexpected plot twists, soon becomes a delicacy worth savoring.

[The Guardian]

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun shine bright

As their battle escalates, Amy and Danny become enmeshed in each other's lives, and their similarities become clearer. "Beef" develops into something of a love story, except about hate. You'd expect Yeun ("Minari," "The Walking Dead") to excel in the show's drama and the comedian Wong ("Tuca & Bertie") to nail the humor, but they do the reverse just as well. Wong especially taps the tension behind Amy's exquisite octagonal glasses, the pressure to provide and be perfect — she's like Rachel Fleishman with a gun instead of yoga.

[NYT]

David Choe's casting raises serious questions

I also took issue with the series' casting of millionaire graffiti artist David Choe as Isaac, Danny's volatile, villainous cousin. Choe's artworks also serve as title cards for nine of the show's 10 episodes. In 2014, Choe boasted about raping a masseuse on a podcast before backtracking and saying he'd fabricated the story in an attempt to"entertain." "Beef" is a series replete with Asian American talent, on camera and off, and surely there are dozens of other suitable edgy actors who don't think rape is an entertaining, joking matter.

[SF Chronicle]

TL;DR

While it is marketed as a comedy, and there are certainly humorous tones, nothing is actually laugh-out-loud funny.

[Esquire]

"Beef" Is smart, wild and darkly funny. Why doesn't Netflix make shows like this anymore?

[TIME]

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong's chemistry is show-stopping.

[Mashable]

The Netflix dramedy from Lee Sung Jin is possibly the most unselfconsciously Asian American series in mainstream television.

[The Wrap]

A searing story of rage and bitter connection that stays with you.

[IGN]

Watch the trailer: