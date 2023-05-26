Is Someone Really Going To Win 'Succession'?

This piece contains spoilers

"Succession," the HBO show created by Jesse Armstrong ("Peep Show" and "Fresh Meat") premiered in June 2018 and will conclude its run after four seasons on Sunday May 29, 2023. On surface-level, the show comes across as a drama, more aligned with the likes of "The Newsroom," but after spending time with the characters, it's clear that Armstrong's show is a twisted stab at the uber rich and not an examination or study of their lives.

The show's stellar cast have quietly become cult favorites and "Succession" has amassed over 50 awards, including multiple Primetime Emmy wins. It put Jeremy Strong on the map, reintroduced the brilliance of Hiam Abbass and Brian Cox to American TV audiences and the numerous heel turns and twists by the characters played by Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck and Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun have kept its lore alive.

As much as the show does draw from the real lives of the Murdoch family, and the Murdoch family has rules against providing the show's writers with personal information, the show's always been about trying to undress a mindset, rather than particular identity.

The final 90 minutes, call it a movie if you will, will finally put an end to the tug-of-war that began in the very first season. Slate probably had the best finale headline — thanks Demi! — with "Who Will Finally Win a Kiss From Daddy?," and as you may have guessed, from experts to amateurs, everyone has a take on who's getting Waystar Royco.

The siblings, except Connor (Alan Ruck), have always tried in one way or another to get their hands on sizable chunks of the company, and there's the supporting cast of vultures — both inside the house and outside — who couldn't care less about the Roy family's legacy.

The show spent four seasons building up towards a chaotic election call and per the Washington Post's estimation, there are about 17 people who could potentially stir up some sh—t. Four kids, an ex-wife, a brother, five company execs, four business rivals and two employees who have family ties to the Roys.

Vindicating a Roy kid with the company is too easy. Siobhan (Sarah Snook) getting it despite making misstep after misstep would be deflating, Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) have been co-pilots for a minute — but Kendall's got more to lose than Rome; and if the younger brother got it, the other siblings would not hesitate to commit arson. Connor's been a lurker, so that makes him a farfetched possibility.

So do the kids get it, or does it all go to one kid? Is it going to the patriarch's great-nephew or will the unabashed Swede who loves the three "p's" and fudges his company's metrics get it? I don't think anyone gets it. Waystar Royco goes up in flames, and no one tries to stop it from happening. You're going to want each character to try and make a last ditch attempt, and each kid probably gets a small window of opportunity to make it happen — but none of them will take it.

