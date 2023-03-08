Is 'Scream VI,' The First Without Sidney Prescott, Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Keeping the famed slasher series alive, "Scream VI" premiered on March 6, 2023, and also welcomed back Kevin Williamson, the original franchise writer and creator, as an Executive Producer. Stars from the previous films, including Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox all appear in this film too, alongside new characters played Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney and others.

Is the third film in the franchise, which is now set in New York City and also the first without Sidney Prescott (played by Neve Campbell) any good? Here's what the reviews say.

What it's about

“Scream VI” picks up right where that left off, following the two sets of siblings to New York City after they made the all-too-rational decision to leave town after the killing spree. Now they’re trying to adapt to life as college freshmen, but it quickly becomes clear that they can’t just run from their Ghostface problem. Sam has become the subject of a brutal online harassment campaign because a conspiracy theory claimed that she was the actual killer in Woodsboro. And Tara is trying to break free of her overprotective sister, who won’t let her out of her sight. When a film studies professor gets stabbed to death by a guy in a Ghostface mask, they know it’s only a matter of time before the latest movie-obsessed killer comes for them. Their only recourse is to find him first.

[IndieWire]

It's a well visualized film

While the character-driven story of "Scream 6" is the primary reason for its success, it’s far from the only one. Some of the set pieces in this chapter will take your breath away, whether it’s the immaculate representation of an unbearably claustrophobic subway car or the jarring illustration of a person’s obsession in the Stab trophy room. Hell, even the confined space of Sam and Tara’s (Jenna Ortega) cramped apartment will get you in the New York state of mind (even if the film was shot in Montreal). Brett Jutkiewicz’s cinematography doesn’t disappoint, either. There are several scenes in the third act that marry the beautiful and the macabre in very exciting ways. This is especially true of the trophy room. Just the gift that keeps on giving, that!

[IGN]

The film’s best sequence, a Halloween subway ride where the heroes cast suspicious eyes on dozens of menacingly costumed NYC citizens (including several in Ghostface masks, naturally), is packed with visual references to genre classics.

[Polygon]

How they took care of no Neve Campbell aka Sidney Prescott

There’s no Neve Campbell to speak of — her absence is addressed with a shrugging mention from Gale — but luckily, the new characters are so well-drawn you don’t miss her. In fact, her absence gives Cox’s Gale and Panetierre’s Kirby plenty of chances to shine in the margins, the latter’s return an especially campy treat for series fans. (She’s an FBI agent now, which gives her just enough of a silly backstory to raise eyebrows about whether she might be the newest killer.)

[Consequence]

It's not as good as the older films

"Scream VI" commits a structural mistake. The opening murder scene is graphic and compelling. It's a dynamite beginning that sets a high bar, which unfortunately the rest of the film never comes close to achieving. The first Scream grabbed your attention with Drew Barrymore's murder. No one saw the reveals of Stu Macher and Billy Loomis coming. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, who also wrote the 2022 requel, needed to diffuse creativity throughout. You can't have a beginning that dramatically outshines the ending. That's like starting on the mountain top and tumbling to the bottom.

[Movieweb]

"Scream 6" is a movie deeply obsessed with the history of Ghostface, but that obsession can’t make up for the movie’s failure to produce an intriguing new addition to horror-villain canon. Despite its lackluster villain, Scream 6 manages to tell an entertaining and genuinely scary story that Scream fans will be re-watching for years to come.

[Inverse]

TL;DR

There’s plenty of fun to be had in a gorier and smarter follow-up to last year’s franchise relauncher.

[The Guardian]

Meta-slasher ‘re-quel’ attempts to juice up the wink-wink, nudge-nudge, stab-stab franchise.

[Washington Post]

