Is Russell Crowe's Supernatural Flick 'The Pope’s Exorcist' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Russell Crowe plays Father Gabriele Amorth in director Julius Avery's new supernatural horror film "The Pope's Exorcist." Amorth was an Italian Catholic priest and an exorcist of the Diocese of Rome. While his hot take on yoga (he called it "satanic") is an all-timer, the film relies on Amorth's memoirs to fictionalize his life. For what it's worth, the International Assoc. of Exorcists aren't happy with it.

In the film, Amorth, when on a trip to Spain, encounters an American family who are being haunted by an unnatural force which targets one of the children in their home. With a cast that includes Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe and Franco Nero as the Pope, does Avery's retelling of Amorth's life give credence to the life he led, or does it make it more implausible? Here's what the reviews say.

What it's about

The evil that Amorth faces is a demon that has possessed one of the two children in the house. He demands "Bring me the priest" in a distorted British snarl (provided by Ralph Ineson) and does other demon-y things, like carving words into the boy's stomach and making crucifixes fall off the wall — though reminiscent of Raimi Deadites, there’s less to chew on, literally and figuratively, under Avery’s watch. A papal procedural follows, as Amorth attempts to find a way to rid the family of their demon while the Pope, back in Rome, investigates the abbey's history. The demon is quite candid about his intentions: he wishes to possess the Pope's exorcist in order to infiltrate the Vatican and cause havoc — as was previously the case in an incident the church covered up. While it briefly seems as though this topical thread might become a commentary on that which organized ultimately amounts to very little, and the film remains unambitious in its depiction of possession.

[Little White Lies]

The overall product is drab

This film was announced in 2020, opting, as mentioned, for an Irish shoot with Australian post-production, and one can only assume there have been leftover Covid-19 ramifications for the production to deal with, even though the main problems most evidently lie with the script. The fact that everyone involved thought this was a good idea, though, is somehow far more terrifying than anything onscreen.

[Screen Daily]

Despite the presence of Franco Nero, enlisted for a few days' frowning as a non-specific pope, there's zero remaining trace of theological seriousness, even after the demon-baiting is paused to allow genial Gabriele to unearth the abbey's long-buried secret. Dim lighting only partly obscures the secondhand possession-movie imagery, but at least Avery keeps everything moving, which elevates this above those sluggish "Conjuring" films. Racing towards its splattery finale, it just about qualifies as lively schlock, and is likely your one chance to see Crowe in flowing robes piloting a Vespa to the strains of Faith No More.

[Guardian]

The whole thing remains ridiculous, partly since Avery can’t persuade us we've been watching a possessed boy so much as an overtaxed child actor he's putting through boot camp. This was William Friedkin's – and Blair's – quite particular achievement. Think of Avery's go as a goofy cover version you can indulge just the once.

[The Telegraph]

Crowe might be the film's saving grace

It's Crowe, amid all this cheerful bad taste, who approaches the material with something like class: Ever the Richard Burton of our age, and now sealing the parallel with his own "Exorcist" knockoff, he brings a regal bearing and grimacing, off-script air of resignation to Amorth that both dignifies the film and meets it precisely at its level, matching molten cheese with well-cured ham. It's not every actor who can repeat "our sins will seek us out" a dozen times in a cod-Italian accent while maintaining both composure and a twitch of mirth. If this hysterical hackwork has any soul at all, Crowe just about saves it.

[Variety]

The rest of the cast are of variable quality (shout out to the porcine performer whose presence enables Crowe to below "possess the pig!"), but there's no denying Ralph Ineson ("The Green Knight") as the voice of Asmodeus the demon, and there's definitely a certain logic to casting Franco Nero (star of dozens of gialli and poliziotteschi films) as the Pope. Still, it's essentially the Crowe show, and engagement tends to sag when he's not around, nor are the majority of the narrative beats surprising if you've seen at least one exorcism film before.

[Empire]

TL;DR

Teetering with a campy edge that it never quite commits to, Crowe's wholehearted embrace of the 'do anything' sector of his career is the one saving grace of the film.

[The AU Review]

Julius Avery’s film moves rather jerkingly from one point to another but that doesn't stop Russel Crowe from having lots of fun in his horror film debut.

[The Hindu]

Watch the trailer: