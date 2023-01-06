Is 'M3GAN' As Deliciously Unhinged As Its Trailers Promised? Here's What The Reviews Say

We’ve all seen the trailers for “M3GAN,” the movie about a murderous doll tasked with guardianship of a small child. Now the movie is out, along with critic reviews, and it seems to deliver on its promise: a dark, delightful romp with a new icon among the ranks of horror movie dolls.

From writer Akela Cooper, producers Jason Blum, James Wan and Couper Samuelson and director Gerard Johnstone, the movie releases today, January 6. By all accounts, it’s a must-see. Here’s what the reviews say.

The Plot

To get your bearings, M3GAN is an acronym for Model 3 Generative Android. She's the brainchild of toy-company roboticist Gemma, played by a sensational Allison Williams, of "Get Out" fame, with just the right notes of practicality undercut by bone-chilling alarm. Gemma thinks she's doing the right thing by inventing M3gan as a lifelike babysitter to help parents raise their children in the form of a friend who looks, walks and talks just like them.

[ABC News]

After her parents die in a car accident, 8-year-old Cady (Violet McGraw) goes to live with her aunt Gemma (Allison Williams). Even though Gemma wants to live up to her late sister’s wishes to act as Cady’s guardian, she’s too bogged down by her job developing prototype robotic toys. However, inspiration strikes when Gemma decides to refit her in-development android M3GAN to act as the perfect companion to the grieving girl. As Cady and M3GAN’s connection grows stronger, M3GAN’s learning algorithm begins to contemplate the nature of death and starts taking its directive to keep Cady safe to murderous extremes.

[AV Club]

What follows is a treat of a horror romp that lacks the surprises of writer Akela Cooper’s previous film, 2021’s similarly Seattle-set “Malignant,” though has her and James Wan’s same commitment to the bit that ensures everything kills.

[The Seattle Times]

M3GAN Herself Is Delightfully Perfect

The title character of “M3GAN” possesses that inescapable it factor. She looks like an American Girl doll based on Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in “The Dropout.” Except her huge, vivid eyes are less deer in headlights, more all-knowing.

[SF Chronicle]

From M3GAN's titanium skeleton to her almost-human mannerisms, complete with disorienting glitches, she's a rubber-faced horror megastar. Johnstone's oddball sensibilities accentuate M3GAN's good-girl facade — he's the mastermind who suggested her iconic hallway dance choreography — as much as Jenna Davis' soothing Disney Channel voice. Cinematography creatively counteracts M3GAN's kiddie size against adult targets, framing a murderer to fear through towering shadows or concealed appearances. Then there's body actor Amie Donald's seamless transitioning between mechanical mannerisms and feral attack modes, which sells the whole dual-personality sociopath vibe. Teamwork makes the dream work as it takes a village to create and characterize M3GAN, sure to be one of 2023's standout horror icons.

[IGN]

Creepy-cute Megan has a mouth on her when sass is called for, which is often. "You should probably run," the artificial intelligence doll tells a brat boy who bullies Cady. Wait till you see how she rips someone's ear off or comforts Cady with an OMG acapella rendition of Sia's "Titanium."

[ABC News]

They Sell The Premise Just Enough To Relax And Enjoy

Why does Aunt Gemma (so clearly not a kid person) think the obviously evil M3GAN is the hot new childhood companion? The logic is thin, but Cooper and Wan do a fine job selling the wackiness of a world gone mad for anything that might be viewed as a tech innovation. (Later, other characters raise some dumb-bunny issues to Gemma, who isn’t as smart as she looks.)

[IndieWire]

The film’s early sequences are punctuated by fake commercials for Gemma’s toys, all of which ring true to the bizarre creatures that have currently taken root in my own kids’ playroom. (None are arguably as weird as the robo-fish that flops around whenever my children submerge it in water.) And Johnstone even has some twisted fun with poor Cady’s horrific backstory, and with Gemma’s eagerness to outsource her parental responsibilities onto M3GAN.

[ScreenCrush]

There’s Surprising Substance In The Story

Though rated PG-13, the script from Akela Cooper (with a story from James Wan) is steeped in adulthood fears: being a bad parent, being trapped with a kid you didn't want, the struggle of achieving a work-life balance, and the fear of success, which ponders what horrors dreams fulfilled might wreak.

[Mashable]

For as patently silly and self-aware as M3GAN is about the absurdity of its premise, it actually presents a fairly prescient thesis on the dangers of offloading parental responsibility onto babysitting technology. Gemma, distracted by the professional glory that M3GAN’s launch is about to bring her, technically holds the legal position of Cady’s guardian, although the actual tasks of nurturing and caring for Cady fall to a toy, creating a codependent relationship that distracts from the young girl’s ability to grieve. Allusions to limited screen time and post-traumatic attachment would be throwaway lines in a lesser film seeking to cheaply capitalize on technophobic fears. But here they feed powerfully relatable character arcs that the film treats with appropriate gravity, threading a tonal needle so specific that it’s a testament to not just the talents of Williams and McGraw talents, but to director Gerard Johnstone’s ability to coordinate them to sell these tragic characters as the protagonists of a horror comedy.

[AV Club]

Cooper touches on Gemma's tragic negligence of Cady thanks to M3GAN's programmed services beyond companionship, subtly scolded by Gemma's coworker Tess (Jen Van Epps) in a world where iPads parent children. Two humans would rather interact with a software buffer than confront emotions caused by Cady's immeasurable loss or Gemma's world-turned dismay, which is so very 2020s. When Williams and McGraw escalate displeasure during dinner arguments or backseat tantrums, maternal tension holds steady.

[IGN]

But Above All Else, It’s Fun As Hell

With a story credit from horror mastermind James Wan and a script by “Malignant” writer Akela Cooper, M3GAN is as expectedly silly, goofy and instantly iconic as its PR strategy would suggest. It is a highly entertaining romp that doesn’t take itself too seriously and is unapologetic in both its self-awareness and sense of humour. While the film does a decent job of exploring the ethics of opening the door to such a deepened emotional connection between a child and what is basically a Tesla-priced-toy (and McGraw is great here as a grieving child who has become overly attached to her not-quite-human friend), the real draw in M3GAN has to be its dedication to a bit.

[The Globe and Mail]

Much of the fun comes from M3GAN’s increasing precociousness as she starts questioning Gemma’s authority and showing a hint of resentful glare whenever she’s powered down. Screenwriter Akela Cooper (“Malignant,” “The Nun 2”), working from a story she developed with Wan, gives the AI doll the speech patterns of a smartass contemporary teen — icy-cool and with a petulant challenge subtly embedded in every line, growing fiercer once she figures out how to become her own primary user.

[Hollywood Reporter]

It’s funny in ways anticipated and not, and there is enough suspense—or something like suspense—to balance out the coy winks to the audience. The irony isn’t overweening, the doll is equal parts creepy and yassified, and the human lead, Allison Williams, anchors things with an admirable commitment to the bit.

[Vanity Fair]

TL;DR

With a marketing campaign that capitalized on its titular character’s instantly iconic The Exorcist-meets-TikTok physicality and sly-yet-deadpan line delivery, horror-comedy flick “M3GAN” feels tailor-made for extremely-online audiences looking for a new camp-horror icon.

[The Globe and Mail]

This is not the morose, carnage-soaked horror of dank basements and clammy night terrors; most of the movie happens in bright daylight, every maniacal head tilt, ungodly hip swivel, and murder-by-gardening-tool calibrated for screams that end not with a gasp but a giggle. M3GAN came to play, and possibly reboot her motherboard for a sequel. Are you not entertained?

[Entertainment Weekly]

“M3GAN” is poised to crack the murder-doll pantheon and stay there forever. Oscars!

[IndieWire]

