Is Chris Rock's New Comedy Special, 'Selective Outrage' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, he has since apologized and things have gone back to regular programming between the two. After the slap Rock went on tour and obviously tested material around the incident. Now the special is finally out.

Called "Selective Outrage," Rock's new Netflix special was the streaming giant's first live-streamed global event and Rock performed in all-white attire and a Prince necklace. Here's what critics thought of Rock's live special, which meant that the joke he messed up towards the end was heard by the entire world.

There's bits of classic Rock

If there’s one consistent thread through Rock’s entire career, it’s following the money, how economics motivates even love and social issues.

What the special hinges on

For much of the special, though, Rock avoided the hotly anticipated subject of his run-in with Smith to follow his friend and fellow Netflix comedian Dave Chappelle in an extended discussion of “wokeness” — including Chappelle’s regular target, trans people — and nod to such low-hanging comic fruit as O.J. Simpson, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and the Kardashians. He also included edgy material about liking opioids and how the fact that he’s paid for abortions is a sign that he’s pro-choice: “I’ve paid for more abortions than any woman in this room.” Rock also tapped a more personal vein, with extended attention to child-rearing and his love life — and a mention that his mother was in the audience.

The centerpiece of Rock’s special is the concept of “selective outrage,” or people “canceling” others for certain things while letting people slide for a similar offense, like when people will play Michael Jackson but won’t play R. Kelly because one of them has “better songs.”

If you're looking for the Oscars/Will Smith slap bit

The last eight minutes or so of the special was focused on Rock's reaction to Smith slapping him onstage at last year's Oscars ceremony, with the comic unloading a deluge of expletives and bile while contending the assault was the actor's reaction to all the criticism he had taken for accepting his wife's very public affair.

TL;DR

Netflix attempted to build a live stunt out of Rock doing stand-up material that he’s been doing on the road for 10 months, and the only thing that would tell you the special was live was — after making viewers wait 61 minutes for the inevitable Will Smith material — Rock f—ckng up the joke. A joke he’s probably made around the country dozens of times.

Chris Rock becomes a sad old man yelling at clouds in live Netflix special.

"Selective Outrage" wasn’t completely cringe-worthy.

There can be humor in low-hanging fruit.

