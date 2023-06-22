How Revolutionary Is Boots Riley's New TV Series 'I'm A Virgo'? Here's What The Reviews Say

Boots Riley is a fascinating artist; he's a multi-talented quintuple threat who makes music, directs, produces, writes, raps, sings and is a community activist as well. His 2018 debut feature film "Sorry to Bother You" blew us away with its inventiveness, unique premise, crazy twists and turns, imaginative use of color and sound and its ability to make the most dire of situations funny.

The politically-minded Riley is back with his first TV show, this time for Amazon Prime Video and no, the irony of him working for the biggest corporation on the planet is not lost. "I'm a Virgo" is a seven-episode-long series that airs tomorrow, June 23, 2023, and stars Jharrel Jerome, Mike Epps, Carmen Ejogo, Walton Goggins, Brett Gray, Kara Young and Olivia Washington.

The premise

The premise behind Oakland filmmaker and rapper Boots Riley’s new Prime Video series "I’m a Virgo" is brilliant: What happens when a 13-foot-tall Black teenage boy begins to roam around the East Bay? The allegory is obvious. Black teenage boys are already targets in a world that is not made for them, and the sheer size of Cootie (Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome of "Moonlight" and "Concrete Cowboy") guarantees he will be the focus of competing agendas. Depending on who you hang with, Cootie is either a folk hero or a direct threat.

[SF Chronicle]

After accidentally being discovered by a group of revolutionary teenagers, Cootie navigates first love, first jobs, and an ultra-capitalist society seemingly hell-bent on oppressing everyone in its path. Thankfully, "I'm a Virgo" feels the exact opposite, so far serving as a look into what television could be under better creative circumstances.

[SlashFilm]

Boots Riley knows what he's doing

Boots Riley delivered one of the most ambitious directorial debuts in recent years with 2018's "Sorry to Bother You." His long-awaited follow-up to the bizarre anti-capitalist comedy, with just a dash of body horror, confirms that Riley has created his own lane and intends to navigate us through it. The themes he deals with in "I'm a Virgo" aren't exactly identical, but they share much of the same DNA. At the root of this is the downfall of capitalism and how the Black experience can be inherently ostracizing. From a filmmaking perspective, he is truly one of a kind. Perhaps it's because he started his career as a musician, but everything you see onscreen feels like it came from the mind of someone who isn't concerned about the rules of filmmaking, but someone brave enough to throw it all at the wall and see what sticks.

[Screen Rant]

Riley captures it all with a beguiling blend of props and sets, close-ups, and combined shots. Images don't always look real, per se, but they fit the fantastical story and enhance our connection to it. "I'm a Virgo" is more of a comedy than many of the genre hybrids you hear about. It's not above answering the base questions associated with raising a literal giant — how does he use the toilet? you'll find out! — and once he reaches legal adulthood, there's plenty of drinking, partying, and one wild (yet sweet) sex scene.

[Indie Wire]

The delightful weirdness and vibrance of the series' first few episodes give way to an abrupt and inevitable tragedy that changes the lives of the central characters forever. But Riley's trademark humor, empathy, and trippy aesthetics live right alongside this darkness — and it doesn't feel jarring at all. If anything, "I'm a Virgo" presents a hopeful vision of humanity that's far removed from the cynicism of "Sorry To Bother You." Riley directed all seven episodes of the series; and on the writing side, he collaborated with a killer team that includes Pulitzer-winning playwright Michael R. Jackson ("A Strange Loop") and Marcus Gardley ("The Chi," "The Color Purple").

[AV Club]

Jharrel Jerome is a revelation

So much of the success of "I'm a Virgo" relies on Jerome's nimble performance. He nails the many oddities of playing a person who has not spent much time around others, like Cootie's messy eating and his stilted speech patterns, and his work only grows more fascinating as Cootie becomes more integrated into society. He spends so much of the series squeezing into places he can't fit and makes it feel like a win every time Cootie gets to stand at his full height. Epps is hilarious (a joke about Martisse making up songs on his electric keyboard to express his distaste with Cootie's antics is particularly funny), Ejogo is a joy to watch, and Goggins is incredible, but "I'm a Virgo" belongs to Jerome. Cootie is the show's most finely drawn character, to the point where it's almost a detriment to the rest of the ensemble.

[TV Guide]

While "I'm a Virgo" handles its positive messaging extremely well, there are a few moments spread throughout its seven-episode season that aren't as impactful as they could've been. The great layering of themes is replaced with blunt exposition that, while probably necessary, doesn't hold the same weight as when the show is more imaginative in its delivery. Thankfully, "I'm a Virgo’s" awesome cast keeps things from going too far off the rails. Jharrel Jerome's excellent performance, for instance, anchors Cootie to reality. His depiction of a naive and often confused young adult is always relatable, even when he's "towering" over the rest of the cast.

[IGN]

Cootie's gigantism is the way that Black children are robbed of their childhoods because of how other people perceive them to be older than they actually are and more deserving of punishment. Cootie's gigantism is the boundless potential for greatness parents see in their Black children knowing full well that the society they're living in isn't designed to help them maximize it but, rather, to stifle it. It's also a rather direct way of unpacking how, even when Black people manage to play the game successfully and reach the upper echelons of fame and fortune, the specter of racism by way of dehumanization is never all that far away.

[The Verge]

This is unlike anything you've ever seen on TV

Likewise, "I'm a Virgo" becomes increasingly chaotic and scattershot over the course of seven episodes. Akin to the twists and turns in Sorry to Bother You, when you feel like you understand the show's intent, it takes you in a completely different — usually silly but still somehow smart — direction. The series feels more aptly described as a live-action comic strip or a series of hilarious and bizarre vignettes — including a creepy, seemingly nefarious cartoon that Cootie's new friend Scat is obsessed with — than a serialized character study. Given that the show incorporates actual comic book elements, its fusing of genres and unique structure feels intentional. Most of the time, it works.

[The Daily Beast]

Even the limitations brought about by favoring tax incentives to save money for a zillion-dollar corporate giant feels like it could be a storyline in "I'm a Virgo" and, generally, the show doesn't look limited. The effects surrounding Cootie's size are thrillingly resourceful, opting for DIY ingenuity — courtesy of forced perspective, miniatures and even puppetry — rather than the needless polish of CGI. Polish isn't in Riley's bag of tricks and, with the "Sorry to Bother You" director behind the camera for each episode, the potentially discordant elements — commercial parodies, scenes from a very rough animated TV show, the Brechtian visualization of Jones' Marxist speeches (delivered with passion by Young) — cohere with a rough-hewn charm.

[Hollywood Reporter]

