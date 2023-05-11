No One Can Agree If Ben Affleck's New Movie 'Hypnotic' Is Any Good. Here's What The Reviews Say

"Hypnotic," a science fiction action thriller about hypnotists sounds like the sequel to "Inception," right? It stars Ben Affleck and is directed by Robert Rodriguez ("Desperado," "Spy Kids,"Machete" and others). It's premise is an all-timer — a detective (Ben Affleck) goes after cultists who use hypnosis — and yet, based on the reviews, it seems to be a mixed bag.

Some love it, some hate it and no one can agree on anything.

It comes out in theaters on May 12, 2023, and personally, I'm very excited to see this, even if it ends up sucking (subjective opinion, back off haters). I hope it doesn't become one of those disaster films that swings for the fences, sounds like a great time, but ends up being a boring, mediocre miss. Let's hope it makes me feel something!

What it's about

Ben Affleck stars as a brooding and gravelly police detective who discovers that world events are being manipulated by a secret cabal of evil hypnotists — and really, in the great wide world of plot summaries, we are already in the realm of the all-timers here. At least one of said hypnotists may have had something to do with the abduction of his daughter Minnie three years earlier. (A supposed kidnapper was caught, but the girl herself never found.) And they're certainly connected to a recent spate of bank robberies: all inside jobs in which specific safety deposit boxes are sprung from the vault by groups of employees and bystanders all unknown to one another, but who seem to be working in a synchronized trance.

[The Telegraph]

Don't trust anything you see or hear in "Hypnotic," a noggin-jogging thriller with more twists than Minnie's tightly braided ponytail. Who's Minnie? She's the girl who goes missing in the movie's opening scene when police detective dad Daniel Rourke (Ben Affleck) looks away for a second. Or does she? Depending how your mind works, there's a chance Minnie doesn't even exist. The perp was caught, but Minnie's body was never found — which is a clue that this wasn't a typical disappearance.

[Variety]

It's a Robert Rodriguez film through and through (if you ignore the Chris Nolan comparisons)

"Hypnotic" may be Robert Rodriguez’s most conventional movie since 1998's "The Faculty" and that's not at all a bad thing. While his ambition can lead him to delirious highs like "Sin City" and "Alita: Battle Angel," the writer-director-excess-multitasker is also extremely prone to over-rushed, half-assitude like "Machete Kills," or near-endless failed attempts to make another kids' movie as great as the first "Spy Kids." His proposed remakes of "Heavy Metal, Fire And Ice," and "Red Sonja" may remain in development hell, but instead he's done the most surprising thing that he could. And that's to make a star-driven cop/heist/chase movie with a sci-fi twist. It's his version of a Christopher Nolan original, except for the fact that it costs far less and everything gets explained by the end.

[AV Club]

The playfulness and renegade B-movie spirit that has invigorated much of Robert Rodriguez's one-man-band filmography is largely missing from the soullessly slick "Hypnotic," an absence heightened by an ultra-serious Ben Affleck in familiar Guru of Glum mode. If you can get past all that, the pacy, high-concept action thriller is reasonably engrossing, albeit with a faint whiff of mothballs that betrays its 20-year-old roots. Rodriguez says he was inspired by a re-release of "Vertigo," but the result feels less like Hitchcock than an ersatz Christopher Nolan mindf—k, with a dash of "The Matrix."

[Hollywood Reporter]

And credit where due to Rodriguez: he can still stage and cut an action beat with flair, here exemplified by a border town chase, shoot-out, and street fight that recalls the best moments of the Mariachi movies. But Rodriguez's intentions eventually become clear: he's trying to make a Christopher Nolan movie, from the "Inception"-inspired reality bends to the "Memento"-esque Etch-a-Sketch narrative to the hard-driven, the hellbent protagonist of multiple Nolan pictures. There's nothing inherently wrong with crafting a Nolan knock-off (he's only so prolific). But the problem is that Nolan and his collaborators are ace screenwriters, and Rodriguez just isn't, never has been, and could use some collaborators.

[The Playlist]

Ben Affleck doesn't do much, other than be brooding

As befitting Rourke's screwy-headed condition, Affleck grimaces, scowls, and looks dazed and confused throughout most of "Hypnotic." Only in its later passages does he get to express anything resembling a convincing emotion or trace of individuality, but by that point, it's too little, too late. In the race to its conclusion, the film piles bombshell upon bombshell in a vain attempt to astonish viewers. In doing so, it finally shows a few faint flickers of life — and allows its lead to do likewise. The problem is that the eye-openers it peddles are photocopies of photocopies of shockers pilfered from far better movies.

[The Daily Beast]

Also, Affleck as a lead is not helping "Hypnotic's" cause as he sleepwalks through this. There's no emotion, no inflection in his voice or tone; it's all wooden and flat. Had the actor seemed more enthusiastic about the material that would have elevated the experience, but he never puts in enough energy to anchor the eccentricity of the story. Braga is the only one bringing tenacity to this, and maybe if she were the lead, I'd have an entirely different opinion.

[Deadline]

TL;DR

Robert Rodriguez’s crime caper is exhaustingly over-plotted and surprisingly short on fun.

[The Wrap]

While the illusions on top of illusions that "Hypnotic" piles up don't always fit together into a compelling whole, it all manages to arrive at an appropriately cathartic conclusion that tosses everything out the window just as it hits home.

[Collider]

Strangely inert in many ways, occasionally showing signs of life when the movie locks into thriller mode, but these moments are sadly few and far between.

[Blu-Ray]

A must see, heart-pounding, edge of your seat thriller that will keep viewers guessing the whole way through.

[Mama's Geekly]

Watch the trailer: