How Bad Is Owen Wilson's New Movie 'Paint'? Here's What The Reviews Say

Owen Wilson plays painter Carl Nargle, a character some say is based on Bob Ross, in director Brit McAdams's new film "Paint." Nargle's life gets upended when he's replaced by a younger artist at the station he's worked at for more than three decades.

Is the story of a beloved painter who gets swept up in modern times by younger people just another rehash, or does the film pay worthy tribute to an American great? Here's what the reviews say.

What it's about

"Paint" is the story of a soft spoken host of a painting show on Vermont public television. He has a loyal fan base that includes the women of the station. When a new painter is hired to revitalize the channel, he is forced to confront his past and talent. While the Bob Ross inspiration is obvious, the film has its own story to tell. Carl Nargle (Owen Wilson) is stuck in the past.

The Bob Ross connection

Yet "Paint," as closely as it hews to the pop-culture image of Ross as a becalmed kitsch Buddha of yes-you-should-try-this-at-home landscapes, isn't a thinly veiled Bob Ross biopic. The movie, written and directed by Brit McAdams (it's his first feature), takes off from Ross's image but uses it as the springboard for a fanciful satire of clueless male duplicity and folly. It's like a Will Ferrell comedy told in slow motion — think "Anchorman" minus the surrealism, with a more deadpan sense of the absurd.

It felt miscast

"Paint's" bevy of heavy-hitting comedic actors makes the film's dry sincerity feel all the more like a head-scratcher. Watkins and McLendon-Covey are two sharp comedians, yet they're wasted in one-dimensional roles. As good as they are, they cannot elevate a script chockablock with jokes as obvious as Carl, a fount of sometimes-intentional-something-not euphemistic language, obsessively painting the phallic Mount Mansfield — as in "man's field" — every time he's on air.

The humor doesn't land

But the gravest sin "Paint" makes is that it's just not very funny. Instead, it takes a few running jokes and drives them into the ground. You will be reminded many, many times that Carl has a big perm, drives around in a '70s van, speaks quietly, and wears sandals. It's the "Family Guy" style of comedy, hoping to force viewers into laughing through sheer force of will. The jokes don't really change; they just repeat. There are a few moments where the movie manages to push through the bland repetition and get completely ridiculous — like when Ambrosia paints disturbing (and bloody) sci-fi scenes that upset viewers — but for the most part, the film plays it very safe. Its best gag is a huge spoiler that doesn't come until the very end.

Nothing here feels grounded in reality, and there's a sense that everyone involved really wanted this to be a Wes Anderson movie — and the presence of frequent Anderson collaborator Wilson seems to confirm that. But no one can really do Wes Anderson as well as Wes Anderson, and the flat, dull cinematography on display here never comes close to matching the colorful worlds the "Grand Budapest Hotel" director can conjure up. Worse, "Paint" begins to feel like a rejected "SNL" sketch that got thinly stretched like a bad canvas. You get the sense that the film's planning never got past asking the question, "What if Bob Ross was a jerk?" That could be funny for about three minutes. For a feature-length film, you're going to need a little more.

Wouldn't it have been funnier if McAdams, who directs his own script here, had simply set the film in 1990 and taken a few good-natured potshots at the past, from the snickering vantage point of hindsight, instead of making one character look like he just stepped out of the Wayback Machine, and nobody noticed? No character actually acknowledges this temporal incongruity, which includes weak jokes about Carl's sex van, in which this frizzy-haired, chauvinistic Lothario has relations with a string of "muses," including co-workers portrayed by Michaela Watkins, Lusia Strus, Lucy Freyer and Wendi McLendon-Covey. It's so out of whack with what would actually happen today if someone like Carl behaved the way he does that it makes no sense.

TL;DR

The new movie is clearly sending up the gentle personality and legacy of the famed "Joy of Painting" star, but forgets to shade the landscape with any humor or coherence.

"Paint" feels like someone had one great idea, Owen Wilson as Bob Ross, but couldn't find a way to keep that funny past the sketch stage.

Brit McAdams's tale falls short of its comedic and dramatic ambitions.

Writer/director Brit McAdams has somehow made a comedy without any jokes.

