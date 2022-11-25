Harvey Keitel Admitted That Stanley Kubrick Fired Him From 'Eyes Wide Shut'

A long time ago, Gary Oldman said on a radio show why Keitel never ended up starring in Kubrick's "Eyes Wide Shut," (in Sydney Pollack's role), and alleged that the actor and director had a rift. "I think this is a true story," Oldman said at the time.

In this Keitel interview clip, he calls Kubrick a genius but admits that he was fired from set. Oldman's alleged reason for the rift, possibly a disagreement in style/technique, now kind of makes sense.

"Is that it the Brooklyn in you?" the interviewer asked Keitel about being fired.

"It's the sense of worth in me."

We as a society don't acknowledge how fucking cool Harvey Keitel is enough



(Finally found the video of him talking about being fired from Eyes Wide Shut) pic.twitter.com/MHfh2K3GLm — John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) November 24, 2022

Via Twitter.