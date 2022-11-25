Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'Mr. KUBRICK DID SOME THINGS I OBJECTED TO'

Harvey Keitel Admitted That Stanley Kubrick Fired Him From 'Eyes Wide Shut'

Adwait
Adwait
Harvey Keitel Admitted That Stanley Kubrick Fired Him From 'Eyes Wide Shut'
In a recently unearthed interview clip, Keitel spoked about his experience with Stanley Kubrick on "Eyes Wide Shut."
· 305 reads

A long time ago, Gary Oldman said on a radio show why Keitel never ended up starring in Kubrick's "Eyes Wide Shut," (in Sydney Pollack's role), and alleged that the actor and director had a rift. "I think this is a true story," Oldman said at the time.

In this Keitel interview clip, he calls Kubrick a genius but admits that he was fired from set. Oldman's alleged reason for the rift, possibly a disagreement in style/technique, now kind of makes sense.

"Is that it the Brooklyn in you?" the interviewer asked Keitel about being fired.

"It's the sense of worth in me."



Via Twitter.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Movies & TV Stories