Is 'FUBAR' A Return To Form For Arnold Schwarzenegger? Here's What The Reviews Say

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been around for 50 years in popular culture, and is one of the most famous people in the world. He doesn't need an introduction, nor does he need a full breakdown of everything he's ever been in or his history of politics. You've probably seen him in more stuff than you'd like to admit, but if you're really desperate to see Arnold back in action once again, Netflix has you covered with "FUBAR," his new action-comedy-drama.

The show runs eight episodes, it's available now and it stars Monica Barbaro, Gabriel Luna, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle and Scott Thompson. If you don't know what the acronym FUBAR is, maybe look that one up after work hours (it's a vulgar military term).

Here's what critics have to say about this disappointing show anchored by an aging star.

The premise

Arnold plays Luke Brunner, a spy who ready to retire — the star is 75, after all — when he’s called in on a final mission to rescue an asset from the grip of a villain named Boro (Gabriel Luna). Brunner can easily get behind enemy lines because he has known Boro since he was a child. In fact, he helped him out as he grew up, largely out of guilt for killing Boro’s bad guy dad. Well, it didn’t work because Boro is the same kind of nasty, power-hungry maniac always looking for something appropriately scary like a dirty bomb or nuclear material. When Brunner gets to Boro’s compound, he’s startled to discover that the undercover agent he must rescue is his daughter Emma (the well-cast Monica Barbaro). Somehow, the fact that both Brunners are superspies is information they were able to keep from one another and other loved ones like Luke’s ex-wife Tally (Fabiana Udenio) and Emma’s boyfriend Carter (Jay Baruchel).

[Roger Ebert]

Watch as Arnold collects a paycheck

This is farce, right? With its Schwarzenegger age-shaving, sadistic South American crime lord, overblown violence, bawdy humor and related lead characters who are so inept as spies they do not know the other is in the CIA, "FUBAR" sure seems like it. And this would be a good approach for Schwarzenegger to take in his first TV project. Although he still exudes abundant charisma, Schwarzenegger is an even stiffer actor today than he was in his heyday. But he was always pretty good at playing farce ("Twins" and "Junior" are prime examples). Almost as good as he was playing the Terminator. Or a Republican.

[The Wrap]

The action can't even save this show...

There’s plenty of action in "FUBAR," but it’s of an amateurish sort, and lowlighted by the show’s directors shooting and cutting around the fact that the 75-year-old Schwarzenegger doesn’t move like he used to — or, for that matter, much at all. The star’s conspicuous lack of athleticism is a drain on the proceedings' adrenaline, and so too is PG-rated choreography that’s torn between striving for excitement and humor.

[The Daily Beast]

The problems are many, but mainly come down to tone. Imagine a big ugly dog. Imagine it bites off your foot. And then imagine this same dog, with your foot in its mouth, nuzzling what’s left of your leg, begging for love. "FUBAR" is like that. It’s crass and unpleasant, and deals in ugly and terrifying subjects with unfunny jokes. It callously shows dozens of people getting killed, then goes sentimental. It presents a series of flat characters, then assumes we care deeply about them when we don’t care about them at all. And it tries to be emotional but is emotionally false almost always.

[SF Chronicle]

... neither can the comedy

The alleged humor in the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led Netflix action-comedy series "FUBAR" is so terrible, so corny, so groan-inducing, we actually feel the pain of Arnold and the talented ensemble cast as they deliver one clunker of a line after another.

[Chicago Sun-Times]

Brunner’s array of comic-relief sidekicks at the CIA, meanwhile, seem to imply the agency is full of wisecracking goofballs engaging in charming workplace romances, rather than ultra-serious spooks with a penchant for regime change. It’s in the comedy side of the "action-comedy" equation that "FUBAR" really falters, its half-written one-liners teeth-pullingly, waterboardingly bad. They aim for Hawkeye from "MASH" and barely muster Sheldon from "The Big Bang Theory." There are cringingly crude jokes ("Just thinking about firing one of those off gives me a gusher!"); joke formats as outdated as the references ("Haven’t seen a climax this lame since "The Sixth Sense"!"); or comebacks so clichéd they should constitute a comedic war crime ("That’s what she said!").

[Empire]

This show is dumb (not our words)

It’s definitely dumb. "FUBAR" is a show in which half the characters are certified geniuses — if you told me that Santora had repurposed a failed season five pitch for Scorpion here, I would believe you — and yet not a single piece of the narrative pushes forward without somebody doing something dramaturgically illogical to set it in motion. It’s a series of randomly introduced (and forgotten) character details, recycled punchlines, inadvertent creepiness and bizarre thematic choices.

[Hollywood Reporter]

The backstory doesn’t make a lick of sense. We are to believe that, years ago, Arnie bumped off the current whacko’s dad, paying for the fatherless lad’s expensive education, and yet the boy grew up to become even more evil than his father. Perhaps, "Fubar" is intended as an allegory of CIA incompetence, showing that the agency starts as many fires as it puts out. If that’s true, then better that the CIA be wound down and the world’s megalomaniacs go about their business.

[The Guardian]

TL;DR

"FUBAR" seems like Schwarzenegger messed up far beyond all recognition.

[USA Today]

Netflix action-comedy series "FUBAR" may seem like a cover band playing the star’s greatest hits, though you can’t help but smile.

[Rolling Stone]

As the title suggests, "FUBAR" doesn’t take itself too seriously; still, if Schwarzenegger had to "be back," to quote a certain relentless cyborg, it’s easy to wish the encore had come in something bit more inspired than this.

[CNN]

Watch the trailer: