The Best Free Movies Available On YouTube In March 2023

The following list are all free movies with ads or ad-free if you pay for YouTube's premium service. Presumably most of these will rotate come April, although a few have stayed around for a while, like the original slate of "Godzilla" films. It would be downright impossible to watch these all in that time, and most of these are bad filler, so here are our picks for the highly recommended.

Below you'll find a trailer for each movie, and the title in bold will link you to the full film on YouTube. This list is in no particular order.

Not much to say about one of the most heavily discussed and written about films of the 20th century. It was the highest peak of art a twisty sci-fi parable ever reached back then, it has one of the best endings of all time, and it spawned an entire cinematic franchise. Parodied to death, too.







An extremely underrated John Carpenter thriller, this is inspired by Stephen King and has that guy from "Jurassic Park" (Sam Neill) losing his mind following a conspiracy about a missing author.







Most people's first, and favorite, Richard Linklater movie, mostly because of Jack Black giving the best performance of his life. This is a classic, and still holds up. It's a long way to the top if you want to rock and roll, never forget.







Is there another work of art that has actually affected more change in the real world than this documentary that shut down Sea World? One could argue society was forever changed when this showed the horrors of keeping wild animals in giant tanks for our amusement.







Stanley Kubrick couldn't complete this film because he sadly passed away, so his good friend Steven Spielberg came in to finish the project. This was the apex of Haley Joel Osment's popularity, having just came off "The Sixth Sense."







The screenplay for this made the rounds in Hollywood, and got so much buzz it was made and then nominated for an Oscar. This is about the destructive nature of capitalism in how it ruins our life, and the businessmen behind the horrors of the '08 crash.







If you can't get enough of Baz Luhrmann and "Elvis" then check out his wild adaptation of one of the most important and significant American novels ever written. Leo, our guy, plays Jay Gatsby, and this comes straight from HBO Max to YouTube (with ads).







Some honorable mentions: