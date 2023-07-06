The Best Free Movies To Watch On YouTube In July 2023

The following list of movies are all all free titles — with ads or ad-free if you pay for YouTube Red. Presumably, most of these will rotate, although a few have stayed around for a while, like several of the films we've previously listed in our roundups. Many of the older movies, as well as several good documentaries, have all been free for months.

It would be impossible to watch them all in that time — and most of them are bad filler — so here are our recommendations, in no particular order.

Trailers have been linked for films that don't allow full embeds.

A lot of people were surprised by how good this adaptation ended up being. I'm still upset David Fincher never made this; he was originally slated to direct, but ended up not doing it.







George C. Scott won Best Actor for this iconic performance, and essentially wrapped up that win in the opening scene where he monologues in front of a giant American flag.







Denzel Washington is a god amongst men, and is the sole reason to watch this entertaining drama. Robert Zemeckis and John Goodman also shine, but this is the Denzel show, so watch him cook.







Stanley Kubrick's third feature film is what really got his career going, and is a classic noir that many people ended up stealing bits from (including Chris Nolan when he made "The Dark Knight").







This movie should have won way more Oscars than it did, because Steven Yeun has never been better and the child stars are both adorable and incredible actors.







Let's all just rewatch the scene where Steve Martin curses out that car rental lady again.







One of the greatest comedies ever made, one of the most rewatchable movies ever made, one of the best Chicago movies ever made and something no one will ever top when it comes to a cool teenager protagonist. Ferris Bueller is the man, and our hero.







Not only is the first one on YouTube for free, but the sequel is too! These are still excellent, and if you enjoyed "Wednesday" on Netflix then you HAVE to watch these.







Honorable mentions: