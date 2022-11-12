The Best Free Films Available On YouTube For November 2022

This is the second time we're doing this list, which we are happy to provide, albeit with some caveats. The following list are all free with ads or ad-free if you pay for Red Premium. We legit have no clue when they will leave the service, but we have a feeling that it's around a month. It would be downright impossible to watch these all in that time, and most of these are bad filler, so here are our picks for the highly recommended.

This list is in no particular order, just how YouTube put them from top to bottom. No rhyme or reason as to why they listed the films in that list but you can see all the free ones here.

Some honorable mentions: "In the Heat of the Night", "Up in the Air", "Das Boot", "The Magnificent Seven", "Wargames", and "The Net" just for fun.

Stanley Kubrick's sci-fi masterpiece might be the single greatest work of art ever made. Among the best films ever produced. It is a must watch. Bar none. You will not go another lifetime and see something better than this. Pure cinema at its finest.

Much like the film listed above, this is the greatest of all time.........well, the best video game movie ever made. Way better than it has any right to be, and the music and cast are perfect. This one is still a lot of fun.

One of the best (going to say that a lot, get used to it) action movies ever made. Keanu, Sandra Bullock in her star-making debut, and Dennis Hopper star in the perfect log line for a plot.

Okay, sit down for this one: this is one of the greatest comedies of all time. Yeah, YouTube picked some real bangers for their free service. This screenplay is ironclad and peerless, it's still funny and sad in the right moments, and Bill Murray is a living legend.

A '90s classic, and one of the early Jim Carrey vehicles that made him a blockbuster comedian, this has a lot of nostalgia for us Digg editors. Somebody STOP ME!

Wes Anderson is a filmmaker you either love or pay zero attention to. And even within his filmography, his animated childfare is divisive. But this is still a worthwhile endeavor if you've never seen it (we like it).

This was a mini sensation when it came out, and has a real cult following. This is a Korean zombie action film that is getting an American remake (it's in the works but may never come out of development hell) but this is definitely worth watching, it's a great time.

Okay take a sip of your drink.............this is also one of the best comedies ever made. Might be top three, if we had to make a list. They truly do not make these like they used to, or really at all. Leslie Nielsen is a treasure and we miss him every single day of our godforsaken lives.

Do I even have to say it? Yadda yadda one of the best films ever made yadda yadda. It's a real long one, so if you have like four hours free and want to see the best match cut in editing history, you should check this one out.

You could credit this documentary from Morgan Spurlock for kicking off our country's obsession with dieting and healthy food options, going vegan, and more. But it def kicked off a real national conversation about the role of fast food in our lives, the health risks associated with them, getting McDonald's to change its menus, and helping to improve the obesity epidemic that happened to the US twenty years ago. It's a fascinating premise and an eye opening look at gonzo journalism.