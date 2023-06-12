More Of The Best Free Movies Available To Watch On YouTube

The following list of movies are all free titles — with ads or ad-free if you pay for YouTube Red. Presumably, most of these will rotate, although a few have stayed around for a while, like several of the films we've previously listed in our roundups. Many of the older titles, including several good documentaries, have been free for months.

It would be impossible to watch them all in that time — and most of them are bad filler — so here are our picks, in no particular order, for the highly recommended.

Trailers have been linked for films that don't allow full embeds.

The best "Cloverfield" movie ever made, this should have gotten John Goodman an Oscar nomination (something the Academy has stupidly have never done). Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars in what is essentially a bottle episode thriller about the apocalypse. This film rules so hard.







This is a perfect action movie. One of the best premises to a film, and one of the best summer blockbusters ever, "Speed" launched Keanu Reaves and Sandra Bullock into superstardom. And Dennis Hopper has rarely been better.







The meme that everyone has seen about Hitler complaining about something, well that comes from this German biopic that's legitimately great. It's actually about Traudl Junge, the final secretary of Adolf Hitler, telling of the last days in that infamous Berlin bunker.







This is a classic that we all take for granted. It's been parodied to death, has a TV series sequel, has a reboot/remake with Jaden Smith and everyone knows about "The Karate Kid" even if not everybody has seen the whole thing through. Well, now you get to watch it and wash away your shame. Pat Morita should have won that Oscar for being Mr. Miyagi.







Sean Penn wrote and directed this film about Chris McCandless, a man who became a legend and had a novel written about him adventuring into the Alaskan wilderness. This got nominated for a ton of Oscars and is gorgeous, so if you're feeling existential you might be down for this one.







Either you're an MTV kid or you're not, and that will absolutely dictate if you find the brilliance of Mike Judge to be funny. The two idiot high schoolers got a big screen road trip movie that has a slew of celebrity cameos, a killer soundtrack and some very excellent comedy set-pieces.







Terry Gilliam's less fantastical movies are just as good as his zany magical ones, and "The Fisher King" remains one of his best. Robin Williams and Jeff Bridges go looking for the Holy Grail, and comedy ensues. Mercedes Ruehl won Best Supporting Actress for this film, fun fact.







Honorable mentions: