The Best Free Films Available On YouTube For December 2022

The following list are all free movies with ads or ad-free if you pay for YouTube Red (the premium service). Presumably most of these will rotate come January, although a few have stayed around for a while, like "The Mask" from 1994. It would be downright impossible to watch these all in that time, and most of these are bad filler, so here are our picks for the highly recommended.

Below you'll find a trailer for each movie, and the title in bold will link you to the full film on YouTube. This list is in no particular order.

A seminal work of animation and live action filmmaking, Robert Zemeckis managed to get Warner Bros. and Disney to play nice and make a noir comedy film where Bugs Bunny meets Mickey Mouse for the first time ever. This also happens to be a stone cold classic and if you've never seen it, stop reading and get to it!

I personally love this movie, and have only seen it once. But once is enough, because it's intense as hell and features Academy award winning editing, performances, and Miles Teller punching his bloody fist through a drum kit. This was my favorite movie the year it came out, and it still kicks ass.

Nic Cage. The hair. Steve Buscemi. The singing. John Malkovich. The swearing and the accent. It's a bunch of convicts in a plane, very simple premise and very cheesy yet incredible '90s era action.

This movie blew my socks off when I saw it. The closest anyone has ever gotten to recreating a live action cartoon on film. Stephen Chow stars in his own creation where people just do the most hyperbolic and exaggerated kung fu and it's hilarious. This film is indescribable to someone who hasn't seen a Chow picture before, like "Shaolin Soccer." You are wholly unprepared for what is in store.

Marty, as close friends call him, made one hell of a movie. Adapted from a book, and starring his second-favorite protege Leo, Scorsese brings a lot of flair and dramatics to this mystery thriller. Be on the lookout for the twist, it's a doozy.

Before the world knew Luc Besson as "that guy who did Lucy, The Fifth Element, and Taken," he was the man behind Natalie Portman's rise to fame. Jean Reno is an assassin, and this has been parodied to death. Even the poster and Leon's glasses are iconic.

They don't have "Robocop 2" but for some reason 1 and 3? YouTube, you're so weird. Anyways, watch them all because satire might have died in 2016 but it was alive and kicking in the '80s.

The original, some sequels, and the bad 1998 version are all available. We recommend just the first and maybe the one where Godzilla fights Mechagodzilla.

Danny Boyle almost had the perfect film on his hands with this one, about a crew of astronauts trying to restart the sun, but the last third devolves into a bad slasher flick. But the first two thirds are so good, it's still very much worth watching. And Chris Evans is in it!

An underrated and underseen movie with both Robert de Niro and Robin Williams, this was nominated for Best Picture but got overshadowed by "Goodfellas" and "Dances with Wolves". It's based on a true story and is really a remarkable watch, if you ever are interested in children stuck in adults bodies.

Some honorable mentions: