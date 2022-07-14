Popular
GET THE POPCORN READY

Here Are Some Foreign Films You Should Watch If English Is Your Primary Language

Adwait
Adwait · · 1.3k reads
Here's a list of non-English language films that you need to watch — including horror flicks and heartwarming dramas, all the way from Japan to Mexico.

Redditor u/alleekatz asked the world what foreign films they'd recommend to English-dominant speakers.

People from around the world suggested a plethora of films, from dramas to comedies, including both classic and newer pieces of cinema.




Here's what they recommended:


'City Of God'



'Pan's Labyrinth'



'Run Lola Run'



'Train To Busan'



'Howl's Moving Castle'



'The Hunt'



'Come And See'



'Let The Right One In'



'Memories Of Murder'



'Das Boot'



'The Vanishing'



'Trollhunter'



'The Raid'



'Ichi The KIller'



'Les Choristes'



'Tampopo'



'A Silent Voice'



'The Skin I Live In'



'Inside'



'High And Low'



'The Seventh Seal'



'Kolya'



'Your Name Engraved Herein'



Via Reddit.

Comments

