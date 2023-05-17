Is 'Fast X' For Fans Of The Franchise Only? Here's What The Reviews Say

Ten films is a lot. It's a sign of longevity, quality, passion, money making and star power. Nobody thought the original — "The Fast and the Furious" — would generate such a long tail with movie stars, celebrity cameos, sequels and spin-offs. But alas, here we are, nearly 20 years later, and we're nearing the end of the series (or so we think).

"Fast X" comes out May 19, 2023, and stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Brie Larson, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. Here's what critics have to say. Vroom-vroom.

What it's about (don't say family)

The plot, such as it is, follows Dante Reyes (Jason Mamoa), the son of "Fast Five's" Brazilian banker villain, going on a sociopathic revenge mission to destroy the thing that Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) prizes the most and which, he feels, Dom took from him: family. The narrative dangles from such a thin premise that the only thing that sustains momentum, however unfortunate, is Mamoa's bizarrely queer-coded maniac. In the one actual racing scene of the film, the actor shows up in what amounts to a purple kaftan, his face and hair bedecked with jewelry. As Mamoa limps his wrists, his arch performance suggests a transmission from a time when representation of gay men in popular entertainment was one-dimensional at best.

[Slant]

"Fast X" seems to recognize "Fast Five" as the top of the franchise bell curve, because it starts there, by retconning a super-villain out of a previous villain's son. (It turns out there are unforeseen consequences for killing a crime boss with a flying bank vault.) By flashing back to the heist sequence, the film also announces itself as a return to the giddy excesses of the series' best moments, embracing high camp and cartoonishly destructive violence while leaving behind the glum tone of entries like "The Fate of the Furious". It may be dumb as a box of rocks, but there's still something irresistibly vulgar about a film that nearly blows up the Vatican as a throat-clearing exercise.

[The Guardian]

Here's your reminder "The Fast and the Furious" was based on a true story as chronicled in a 1998 Vibe magazine article, and that the original film from 2001 is a somewhat grounded crime film with Paul Walker's LAPD Officer Brian O'Conner going undercover to infiltrate a gang of street racers and thieves led by Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto.

[Chicago Sun-Times]

Jason Momoa injects fresh blood into this franchise, and it was needed

Momoa, it turns out, is one of the best things to ever happen to the franchise. He's the best villain by far (not to mention that he does many of his own stunts) and thoroughly steals the film with his delightfully unhinged portrayal of Dante, who interrupts his nefarious activities to inform the ever-macho Dom that his "carpet matches the drapes." Momoa is not exactly an actor associated with lightness, but here he practically dances the role as much as acts it, taking such frenetically gleeful delight in his characte's sadistic taunting that you practically root for him even when he threatens to destroy the Vatican. He gives the impression of having huffed nitrous oxide before every take. Dante makes the Joker look like a depressive, and he's so damn entertaining that he lifts the series to new heights.

[Hollywood Reporter]

Momoa's Dante is easily the best villain of the whole franchise, with the "Aquaman" actor chaotically prancing from setpiece to setpiece like he's auditioning to be the next Joker. Bold, erratic and lewd, Momoa's Dante shows more personality in his messily-painted pinky finger than half of the brooding Fast X cast, which only makes Diesel's many attempts at summoning emotion through his perpetually pursed lips more laughable. Momoa knows what movie he's in, even if "Fast X" has been zapped of any of the self-awareness that Justin Lin brought with his return in "F9."

[Inverse]

It must be gospel in Hollywood that every leading man reveres and studies Heath Ledger's Oscar-winning Joker performance, proven out by Jason Momoa's outrageously flamboyant take on the aggrieved villain Dante. Often laughing maniacally at his own evil genius, Dante drives a purple car, and sports silk pants and purple nails, because: "It tones down the masculinity, which we all need these days." This winking nod at shifting norms might be less complicated to enjoy if it wasn't said while giving pedicures to a group of corpses. Instead, Universal is engaging in the oldest trick in the book, using flamboyance (read: queerness) to signal psychopathic supervillain. Pitted against the raging paternalism of Dom Toretto's singular guiding purpose to protect his family at all costs, the moral edict is crystal clear.

[Indie Wire]

Did we need more of these films?

The studio says "Fast X" is the first part in a franchise-ending storyline. But there is no other universe in which Vin Diesel can get paid $100 million dollars to grimace in front of green screens and spout aphorisms for about 40 minutes of screen time. End of the franchise? Don't bet on it. Diesel has already intimated that the Fast movies might wrap up with a "Fast XII." In one form or another, in whatever sequel closes this storyline down, something furious will this way come.

[AV Club]

The idea that "Fast X" will seamlessly bleed into "Fast XI" and potentially "Fast XII" (sticking with the Roman-numeral conceit) appears to represent narrative ambition, but it's really not; rather, that framework is simply a means of paving the way for another five years or so of this extraordinarily lucrative global franchise. The fact the last entry, "F9," provided theaters with a welcome shot of box-office adrenaline indicates there's still ample gas left in that tank, commercially speaking. It's creatively where "Fast X" feels as if it's running on fumes.

[CNN]

"Fast X" suffers from the same condition as latter-day MCU movies, where it's so laden with internal mythology that it feels more like homework than popcorn entertainment. "The days when one man behind the wheel of a car can make a difference are done," Aimes soberly informs Dom in the buildup to the film's fiery, physics-defying action climax, which naturally involves one man behind the wheel of a car. Aimes is meant to be wrong in his prediction, and wrong-headed for even thinking it. But the days when a goofy, overstated line like that is enough to keep audiences coming back to this franchise may be waning, too.

[Polygon]

TL;DR

For perhaps the first time in the entire franchise's history, there isn't a single sequence that outdoes what has come before.

[Screen Crush]

With a new director (Louis Leterrier) in the driver's seat, this first part of a vaguely defined finale spins its wheels while Vin Diesel and company try to decide where the franchise is going.

[Variety]

Choose your cliché: The franchise is running out of gas! It's spinning its wheels! It's stuck in neutral!

[The Daily Beast]

Watch the trailer: