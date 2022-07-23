The Official Digg MCU Casting Predictions

The head honcho at Marvel, Kevin Feige, is going to strut on stage at Hall H on Saturday, July 23, 2022. It'll be the first time since 2019 Marvel attended a Comic Con in person, and he is going to show some of the upcoming movies and TV shows Marvel has in production. But talking about things that are already announced is boring! Let's speculate wildly and throw darts at who is going to be cast as the Fantastic Four and the X-Men (before they get officially confirmed). So this is us, Digg, calling our shots before it happens. If Marvel was smart, they'd listen to us.

The following are our picks and then one or two alternates. We don't know if Marvel wants to go super young, or doesn't care about age, so we can't really tell which direction to go.

Mr. Fantastic - Matthew Rhys (or John Krasinski) and Mrs. Fantastic - Keri Russell (or Emily Blunt)

Is it obvious to go with two actual married couples who the Internet has been asking for? Yes. Did one of these people already play this hero in an MCU movie this year? Yes. Do we care? No.

Johnny Storm - Joe Keery (or Zac Efron)

You might see some more "Stranger Things" cast members going forward. Get used to it, because some of those kids are perfect, considering the show is already basically the X-Men set in the '80s. Joe would be PERFECT and we all know it.

The Thing - O’Shea Jackson Jr. (or The Kid Mero lol)

This would be mostly a voice and mo-cap performance, but either of these gentlemen would bring some well needed comedy relief and heft to that beloved thing. Sorry, Thing.

Doctor Doom - Dev Patel (or Anthony Starr or Dan Stevens)

We need to get Dev Patel more work, period. Pay that man everything, and get him in as many things for us to watch as possible. He said he'd never do a superhero movie, but we love Dev too much to not include him somewhere on this list.

Professor X - Giancarlo Esposito (or Ralph Fiennes, Mark Rylance or Mark Strong)

The Giancarlo Esposito rumors have been flying for weeks already, just make it official. And those other men can easily slip on a bald cap and crush that role.

Magneto - John David Washington (or Viggo Mortensen or Sean Bean)

This one was really hard. Magneto is a Jew who had to deal with the Holocaust, and that event in his life (and the people he lost because of the Nazis) shapes his worldview. How will an event that happened so long ago be adaptable? We aren't sure, so if he gets a new backstory he has endless choices for actors to portray him.

Cyclops - Alex Skarsgard (or Henry Golding)

Scott Summers should be a true leader, one who everyone likes and can be an every-man. As long as you hide the fact Alexander is RIPPED and JACKED after being in "The Northman" he would do just fine.

Wolverine - Darce Montgomery (or Taron Edgerton or Cole Hauser)

Logan should be short, Canadian, angry, hairy, and have rage issues. Billy from "Stranger Things" is most of those things. Coincidence?

Storm - Michaela Coel (or Yetide Badaki, Kiki Layne or Zoe Kravitz)

She had one of the best shows on TV already, might as well let her be one of the best X-Men on the big screen. Just let her write the script, too, give her the keys to the car and let her pave the way forward.

Jean Grey - Madelaine Petsch (or Lily Collins or Lily James)

Should Jean be a redhead? Yes, absolutely. Is this stereotyping if we pick a redhead to be Jean Grey? We don't think so. It's really hard to recast the X-Men, the previous films did it so well already, surely some of those actors can just come back, right?

Rogue - Sadie Sink (or Elizabeth Gillies or Maya Hawke)

Honestly, just put all the Stranger Things kids into these movies, we don't care who plays who.

Jubilee - Miya Cech (or Ellen Wong)

It'd be nice to see more focus on Jubilee, just like the original X-Men cartoon did in the pilot episode.

Mister Sinister - Titus Welliver (or Jon Hamm or Bryan Cranston)

He hasn't been in any movies yet, so get weird with this one. Hell, let Ron Pearlman get into make-up again for old times sake, and call up Del Toro, let him direct.

Colossus - Glen Powell

He already has the muscles from that beach scene in "Top Gun: Maverick".......

Mystique - Jodie Comer or Ana De Armas

At the threat of being called too horny, we will simply move on.

Bolivar Trask - Bob Odenkirk

Better call Saul to sell the government on some sentinels to hunt down those mutants!

Ice Man - Noah Schnapp

More Stranger Things kids, please. Bring them all back, get that chemistry going at the Charles Xavier Academy for the Gifted.

Kitty Pryde - Rachel Zegler

It would be a crime to not cast this talented woman as someone important in the comics.

TV show casts to poach from:

"The Boys"

The entire cast of "Scott Pilgrim" has to be superheroes, Chris Evans and Brie Larson already are

Any leftover "Game of Thrones" cast aka Nathalie Emmanuel

Any leftover "Hunger Games" kids aka Sam Claflin and Liam Hemsworth

"What We Do in the Shadows" like Matt Berry and Mark Proksch

Everyone from "Euphoria"

Anyone from "Yellowjackets" or "Bridgerton" or "Sex Education" or any show with a lot of good looking young people

Every single person not named above who we forgot from "Stranger Things" like Natalia Dyer

"The Good Place" like William Jackson Harper, Manny Jacinto, and Tiya Sircar

"Succession" aka Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook

The Breaking Bad/BCS universe aka Jesse Plemons, Rhea Seehorn, and Aaron Paul

"GLOW" aka Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Gayle Rankin, Jackie Tohn, Chris Lowell, Kate Nash, Britt Baron, and anyone else who wants in

Some other considerations for other random mutants like Toad, Morph, Pyro, Beast, Angel, Nightcrawler, Psylocke, Omega Red, etc:

Luke Grimes, Robert Sheehan, Imogen Poots, Alisha Boe, Elle Fanning, John Cho, Steven Yuen, Kiki Palmer, Brenton Thwaites, David Corenswet, Hayden Panettiere, Kellan Lutz, Kay Panabaker, Abigail Breslin, Hera Hilmar, Anna Diop, Aya Cash, Rahul Kohli, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Karen Fukuhara, Rudy Pankow, Samara Weaving, Sofia Boutella, Constance Wu, Harry Shrum Jr., Jurnee Smollett, Aunjanue Ellis, Wunmi Mosaku, Abbey Lee, Thomasin McKenzie, Courtney Eaton, Alexa Swinton, Gael Garcia Bernal, Alex Wolff, Aaron Pierre, Jamie Chung, Jada Harris, Brandon Routh, Dianna Agron, Lucas Till, Drew Powell, Lucas Hedges, Michael Cudlitz, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Vanessa Morgan, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Katherine Waterston, and Thandiwe Newton. As anything, we don't care.

Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney are already in the Madame Web thing for Sony. What's Keanu up to? Michael Shannon? Emilia Clarke okay to act? Can we get Tiffany Haddish or Eric Andre to be in the MCU? Hell, just get Rob Pattinson and Kristen Stewart and Tom Cruise while you're at it, why not shoot for the moon Marvel.

And of course...

Tell us why we're wrong, how we're wrong, who you would have cast, if this article holds up in a few years, and anything else in the comments!