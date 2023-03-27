Is 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Worth The Hype? Here's What The Reviews Say

The Screenplay/story duo behind 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" were tasked with the seemingly impossible: make a movie out of "Dungeons & Dragons," the widely popular fantasy tabletop role-playing game.

After clearing the complicated web of rights involved between Warner Bros., Universal, Paramount, Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, the duo of Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley brought the adventure to life, called it "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" and premiered it at the South by Southwest festival on March 10, 2023.

The premise

It’s set in some blockbuster FX version of the Middle Ages, but Chris Pine, acting with the anachronistic contempo Bogart-meets-Don-Johnson-as-grizzled-yuppie charisma that made him so perfect as Capt. James T. Kirk, grounds the film in something loose and aggro. He plays Edgin Darvis, a bard and fallen member of the Harpers — think of them as secret knights — who’s a thief, a liar, and a rogue, but one with a valiant heart. Edgin’s wife was murdered, leaving him to raise their young daughter, Kira (Chloe Coleman), which he has done with the help of his comrade, Holga, a tattooed barbarian played by Michelle Rodriguez with a gruff companionable street-tough sinew.

[Variety]

Edgin and Holga have several missions in this "D&D" campaign: Save Kira, get revenge on Forge, stop the Red Wizards, and maybe find some loot along the way. The mission will reunite them with an unconfident wizard named Simon (Justice Smith), a shapeshifting druid named Doric (Sophia Lillis), and a charming paladin named Xenk (Regé-Jean Page). Like any “team of heroes” movie, these characters each bring different skill sets that the group will need to accomplish their goals, and the writers pepper the film with odd hurdles for the group to overcome, including a clever sequence involving some undead enemies and a chubby dragon in a dungeon.

It appeases hardcore players and appeals to non-players

Those who have played "Dungeons & Dragons" will find plenty of details to love in "Honor Among Thieves" (including an excellently deployed owlbear), but the film also avoids egregious pandering and excessively loud Easter eggs. In place of strained references, "Dungeons & Dragons," which premiered Friday night at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival, rewards the game’s fans with a satisfying journey that emphasizes companionship, tenacity, and most importantly, playfulness above all else. In other words, the movie succeeds because it actually manages to capture what makes the game such fun to play.

[The Daily Beast]

Early attempts to translate the magic of the tabletop game to the screen flopped (see Courtney Solomon’s 2000 "Dungeons & Dragons"), but Goldstein and Daley were bold enough to try again. Their efforts will surely meet a better fate than their predecessors’. This version of "Dungeons & Dragons" not only checks the boxes of a satisfying studio blockbuster; it arrives at a cultural moment that embraces — even fiends for — the epic fantasy adventure.

[Hollywood Reporter]

Fans of the game will thrill to see how co-writers/co-directors John Francis Daley (of "Freaks and Geeks" fame) and Jonathan Goldstein brought to vivid life Monster Manual creatures, like the pouncing Displacer Beast, a ferocious Owlbear, a "pudgy" but deadly Red Dragon, and even the comically dangerous Gelatinous Cube. Keeping true to the joy of experiencing the game itself, the filmmakers have been careful to keep the details of these designs familiar, while allowing the animation to possess a terrific bounce in its gravity.

For better or worse, it goes full-on fantasy to a loving degree

The action sequences are well-choreographed and the special effects believable, and the musical score by — is lovely and memorable. Everything from the costumes to the hair, makeup and production design is beautiful. "Honor Among Thieves" really leans into the fantastical elements, and the characters’ travels allow the audience to take in the variety of places and creatures that exist within this world. Crucially, the film acknowledges that failure is always an option, and is a good thing because it at least means one tried. It also touches upon how easy it can be to lose sight of what’s important because of past hurt, the importance of letting go, and in believing in oneself instead of relying on others for validation.

[Screen Rant]

At best, "Honor Among Thieves" is an entertaining (eldritch) blast that harnesses the unbridled spirit of the thing it’s based on. At worst, it’s a noisy blockbuster too comfortable by the warm fires of familiarity. It’s a strange beast of a thing that chooses fun over true moviegoing escapism. It doesn’t take much to fall for its spellcasting, and with the right party, "Dungeons & Dragons" may compel you to imagine your own creation. But once you play the game, you might find a more enriching experience than what any movie can deliver.

[Inverse]

Daley, Goldstein and Gilio’s script is a hodgepodge of genres featuring comedy, fantasy, action and horror, encompassed in a heist film, and meshes smoother than expected. The action scenes are well choreographed with no shakycam or cheap quick cuts that give the audience whiplash. While sometimes hokey, the VFX comes through, making this world seem vast and fantastical. The direction really shines when it captures the gorgeous hillside landscapes of Iceland and Northern Ireland, where the movie was shot. One issue that stands out: the pacing suffers from the need for the story to over-explain, which makes sense because narrative is trying to appease fans and the general public, but it makes the two hour and 14 minute runtime seem even longer.

[Deadline]

That last point is crucial to the success of the movie, which juggles several tones and genres while always remaining playfully earnest. The characters are constantly failing in fights and puzzles. It’s a hoot and a riot to see them be total goofs, but also a triumph when they finally succeed. There’s no embarrassment about the fantasy elements or their origins here, and no attempt to hide or undercut the nerd stuff with sarcastic, dismissive comments. No one mocks each other’s names or skills. The appearance of a displacer beast or a gelatinous cube doesn’t elicit quips about them being ridiculous creatures: They’re just treated as dangerous.

TL;DR

While there are other nits that can be made about the film, they are ultimately beside the point. With a film like this, more than anything you want it to be fun. Mostly fun it is.

[Pajiba]

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" may not be as epic as "The Lord of the Rings" or as treacherous as "Game of Thrones," but there's nothing wrong with being the jokier sibling of the fantasy adventure genre.

[IGN]

With an emotional core it wears on its sleeve, it’s no surprise that the finished product of “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is extremely accessible and enticing for non-fans right from the jump, while also satisfying hardcore devotees of the game. If that’s not a near-perfect roll of the D&D die, I don’t know what is.

Watch the trailer: