Is Olivia Wilde's New Feature 'Don't Worry Darling' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Olivia Wilde's second directorial feature "Don't Worry Darling," a psychological thriller set in the 1950s, is about a young couple — played by Florence Pugh and Harry Styles — whose idyllic lives in a company town start to crack as Pugh's character grows weary of it and uncovers shady secrets about the community they live in.

The film has been mired in controversy since cameras started rolling. Initially Shia LaBeouf was cast in the film, then he wasn't. After the film was wrapped, there were reports of a rift between director Wilde and star Pugh, as well as other audacious takes regarding other stars in the film. How much has this off-screen drama influenced reviewers? Here's what they say.







What It's About

The early part of the movie — a nonstop river of cocktails fueling a whirl of parties during which Jack and his wife Alice (Pugh) can’t keep their hands off each other — is so damn sexy you might want to move into the mysterious Victory Project community and disregard the signs of something sinister behind all the smiling faces and perfect marriages. When things turn dark and strange and Jack’s idealized world is threatened, that’s when doubts arise about Styles’ range. Is he just a magnetic screen presence who looks fabulous in 1950s threads, or an actor capable of depth and nuance? He’s fine in the role, but based on this, the jury’s still out.

[THR]

Despite how sumptuous and stylish — and Styles-ish — as all of it is, "Don’t Worry Darling" plays like a bad Op-Ed piece that wants you to believe its good intentions are more significant and righteous than they actually are. It’s nowhere near "The Feminine Mystique" on acid, though judges might accept “Lean In after a few too many Lime-a-Ritas” as a less aspirational, more accurate description. Rarely has high-concept genre commentary been so gorgeous yet so barely coherent.

[Rolling Stone]

"Don’t Worry Darling" is a little "Stepford Wives", a little "Repulsion". The script is by Katie Silberman, Carey Van Dyke, and Shane Van Dyke, and the plot is cleverly worked out: there’s an M. Night Shyamalan-style twist that’s much better than nearly every Shyamalan twist, save perhaps the one in "The Sixth Sense". And there’s at least the germ of an intelligent idea at the heart of "Don’t Worry Darling". You can laugh at traditionalists like Jordan Peterson, who bang their tiny drums as they shout about the current crisis in masculinity, and even advocate enforced monogamy. But given how many women have recently lost autonomy over their own bodies, a science-fiction fantasy about a town filled with compliant, manageable womenfolk, taken care of by good old-fashioned working men, isn’t all that nuts.

[Time]







Why It Feels Flat

Anyone who was rightly charmed by Wilde’s 2018 directing debut, “Booksmart,” with its furious pacing and whip-smart comedy, may be surprised by the peculiar leadenness of this sophomore slump. Again and again she falls back on derivative, unilluminating beats, as when the horrors of daily drudgery are conveyed by repeatedly smash-cutting to closeups of sizzling bacon and eggs. The director also leans too hard on a John Powell score whose moodily percussive singsong tends to overwhelm rather than deepen Alice’s mounting sense of dread.

[LA Times]







Its Build-Up And Reveal Could've Been Stronger

For its part, the build-up to that reveal is intriguing. Wilde litters the film with creepy imagery, shocks of violence, and split-second subliminal shots that serve to unnerve and convey just what Alice is going through. Fresh off the universal acclaim for her "Booksmart," it's clear that Wilde wants to show off her directorial chops, loading up the film with visual tricks and heaps of style. But the problem with keeping the audience waiting with bated breath is that these stylish flairs start to feel like empty air. At some point, the build-up to the mystery begins to feel like wheel-spinning, with long stretches of the film dedicated to other characters convincing Alice that she's losing her mind, Alice trying to convince herself she's not losing her mind, or Harry Styles dancing. The film weaves some interesting threads that promise to make the threat against Alice even more dangerous — mostly in relation to Pine's antagonistic dynamic with Pugh — that it kind of just drops.

[/Film]

Many of the film’s most striking sequences were spoiled in the film’s marketing, from Pugh wrapping her head in cling wrap to Pugh being literally crushed by closing-in walls or Pugh racing across a vast desert. (Common theme: Pugh!) They remain impressive in the moment, but reveal that the images are bigger than the story they serve. It looks good, but it has nothing to say that hasn’t already been said before, and better, by other films. (TL;DR: It’s hard to be a woman in this world!)

[IndieWire]







Did The Harry Styles And Florence Pugh Dynamic Work?

While Pugh does her best with the material, we've already seen her cry and pace her way through sinister cult happenings in 2019's "Midsommar", and "Don't Worry Darling" offers her little chance to show audiences anything new. Opposite her, Styles takes his first lead role, and one which many will treat as a barometer for what to expect from the global megastar's burgeoning acting career. But while he gave a solid performance in a smaller role in 2017's "Dunkirk" as an ordinary Tommy, he doesn’t quite feel up to the material here, with leaden line delivery and a lack of light and shade making his two-hander scenes opposite Pugh fall flat. Unsurprisingly, his finest moment is when he gets up for a song-and-dance number; there's no denying his charm on stage, but on the screen, matinée idol he is not.

[BBC]







TL;DR

The film's "Stepford Wives"-meets-"Handmaid's Tale" vision of a sunny, creepy retro cult community is better than its overly telegraphed and top-heavy conspiracy plot.

[Variety]

In other words, it brings that bit of chaos the movie has been sorely missing. Is it enough? Probably not. But it’s not a total failure, either.

[Vulture]

Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller prizes mid-century style over sense.

[EW]

It is a movie marooned in a desert of unoriginality — and the desert doesn’t bloom.

[The Guardian]







Watch the official trailer below:

And ICYMI: People lost it when Chris Pine spaced out during Harry Styles's spiel at the festival.