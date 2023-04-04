Does Ben Affleck's Movie 'Air' Add To The Lore Of Michael Jordan's Shoe Legacy? Here's What The Reviews Say

Ben Affleck's new movie "Air" is about Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, a Nike shoe salesman who is largely credited as helping piece together Michael Jordan and Nike's first shoe deal. Affleck made the deft decision to leave the namesake character out of the film and instead focused the story on a cast of characters that included execs, agents and Jordan's family members.

Starring Matt Damon as Vaccaro, alongside Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, does Affleck's biographical drama add a new veneer to Jordan's iconic brand name? Here's what the reviews say.

What it's about

Set in the mid-1980s, the film largely centers on Sonny Vacarro (Matt Damon), who Nike has hired to save their failing basketball division, which they are on the verge of closing down. It’s Sonny’s job to scout the upcoming NBA draft and select the rookie talent that would be best to build brands around. So while others want to use the limited budget on a handful of prospects, including future NBA mid-carders like Sam Bowie and Mel Turpin, Sonny sees something in this scrawny kid from North Carolina: Michael Jordan. And Sonny wants to do something unprecedented, which is put the entire budget on Jordan and nobody else.

[PDC]

While many may assume “Air” is about the game or MJ himself, it is actually about the underdogs of Nike creating a brand that was revolutionary for the times. Before Air Jordans, there had not been a marketing strategy to this degree.

[IndieWire]

Affleck's a solid director

Director Affleck has a keen sense of pacing, of knowing when to crank up the tension and the conflicts, and when to let the story breathe. We get a number of insightful, human moments, for example, when Bateman’s Strasser laments the state of his personal life while spending his birthday in Nike’s office, or when we see the eccentric genius of one Peter Moore (the wonderful character actor Matthew Maher), the Air Jordan designer who also created the famous Jumpman logo.

[Chicago Sun Times]

Affleck’s directing style is on point, with several aerial and close-up shots that allow the actors to really shine. He also includes old footage from famous commercials, music videos, and sports games to set the stage for the era audiences are about to revisit or enter for the first time. Interludes of quotes from Nike’s 10 principles also help viewers to understand the ethos of the dedicated company employees, many of which are fans and former athletes or runners themselves.

[IndieWire]

The casting works

Damon is at his quiet, charming best here, while Viola Davis, perhaps the finest actor walking the planet, lends her talents for a wildly important supporting role as Deloris Jordan, Michael Jordan's Mom. That's just the tip of the iceberg, as we also get great performances from the likes of Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, and, rather refreshingly, Chris Tucker. Not to mention that Affleck himself is a great deal of fun as Nike founder Phil Knight.

[/Film]

Along with Damon, the movie’s other M.V.P. is Davis, whose beautifully modulated performance helps deepen the story and expand its emotional palette. Davis is often called on to go big in her roles, to let the emotion and snot flow, so it’s a pleasure watching her hold back and change it up with lapidary, minimalist precision. Like Damon, she gives her character a palpable physical solidity, but Deloris is entirely comfortable, at ease in her body and in the world, and she’s in charge. You only read her face when she wants. Michael is the star of this world, but it’s Deloris who exerts the family’s greatest gravitational force.

[NYT]

Might be worth watching just for Affleck and Damon

For most audiences, "Air" will be worth seeing just for the starry cast — particularly the reunion between Damon and Affleck. Their scenes possess a kinetic and intimate dynamism that the rest of the film approaches but doesn’t always match.

[THR]

Tl;DR

Ben Affleck's "Air" is an underdog sports movie without the sports.

[WBUR]

Only Affleck and Damon could turn this tale of corporate triumph into a scrappy underdog story.

[Baltimore Magazine]

One thing the film makes clear: Delores Jordan is responsible for the career her son has today.

[Deadline]

Watch the trailer: