Is Amazon's TV Reboot Of 'Dead Ringers' Worth The Effort? Here's What The Reviews Say

Jeremy Irons gave, what maybe be, the greatest film performance ever as the twin surgeons in the original "Dead Ringers," Canadian film director David Cronenberg's 1988 psychological thriller.

And now, the gender-swapped reboot is here, starring Rachel Weisz. A six episode limited series instead of a movie, and novel, this story of twin surgeons has undergone some changes since the original aired 35 years ago. The series airs on April 21, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video. Is it worthy of the original? Here's what critics have to say.

What it's about

Developed by Alice Birch (a playwright whose screen credits include the film "Lady Macbeth" and work on "Normal People"), this new series is about what happens when that balance starts to teeter. It's based on the 1988 David Cronenberg film of the same name (which was in turn inspired by a novel inspired by the death of twin New York gynecologists in 1975). Starring Jeremy Irons as Elliot and Beverly, Cronenberg's film is, at its heart, about men who can understand the workings of women's bodies while still, on some fundamental level, feeling alienated from women. In reversing the genders, the series has to deal with different themes, a problem it solves by introducing a host of ideas that don't always cohere but hum along in ways that keep the six-episode series compelling from start to finish.

[TV Guide]

The original has been described as 'cold and creepy' 'uniquely disturbing' and 'unnerving' but also 'enthralling.' It electrified some and appalled others, with its meditation on obsession and its depiction of human disintegration. Now David Cronenberg's 1988 cult classic, "Dead Ringers," has been turned into a blow-your-socks-off six-part Prime Video series, and it's about to become a classic in its own right. Elliot and Beverly Mantle are two extraordinarily talented British obstetricians living in New York, both working at the same hospital. They're also bonkers, rich, co-dependent, sometimes cruel, naughty, absolutely gorgeous, identical twins — and both played by the beguiling Rachel Weisz.

[Evening Standard]

Rachel Weisz is our queen

Like Irons before her, Weisz is a marvel in "Dead Ringers," embodying Elliot and Beverly as fully distinct — and yet fundamentally connected — individuals engaged in a psychosexual tug-of-war with themselves and each other. Nonetheless, the actress' performance can't save the show from its litany of gratuitous diversions, be it Elliot's crazy confrontation with a homeless woman; Beverly's attendance at a support group, where she talks about her sister's death; or the strange behavior of the siblings' maid, Greta (Poppy Liu).

[The Daily Beast]

Weisz never once buckles under the strain of having to convince as two separate characters and build an intricate relationship between them.

[Financial Times]

Of course, all of Birch's delicate, even dangerous work would have largely been for naught had she not nabbed Weisz. Playing Beverley and Elliot with a sharp, intimidating level of commitment, the actress is riveting and wondrous. Like Irons, she treats the material as a dare and a challenge, never resorting to cheap tricks of distinction, but genuinely giving herself over to playing two very different, yet intensely connected and ultimately intractable, characters. It is the kind of deranged but devoted sister act that, maybe — just maybe — might bring a smile to Cronenberg’s face.

[The Globe and Mail]

Did this need to be a TV show?

While this take on "Dead Ringers" is distinguishable enough to avoid the dreaded copycat claims, it does attempt to lift some of the film's stylistic choices, such as its time jumping and inhuman surreality. Unfortunately, what worked in a nearly two-hour movie is incompatible with binge-friendly television viewing. Superfluous storylines that go nowhere are sprinkled throughout, and characters develop so rapidly that it's almost impossible to keep track of their trajectories.

[Slash Film]

For all the lush production values, smart, cutting dialogue, and Weisz's monstrously fine performance, "Dead Ringers" still feels a bit much. Do we need six episodes? Must they be a solid hour each? Weisz works herself to the bone and uses every tool in her kit, but there's just so much manic, destructive Elliot and anguished, weepy Beverly one can take. Each episode could drop ten minutes — especially with subplots and supporting characters this sketchy.

[AV Club]

At least it looks cool

Cinematographers Laura Merians Goncalves (Generation) and Jody Lee Lipes (The Good Nurse) use a lot of low camera angles and voyeuristic shots when it comes to filming the ensemble cast. The quick-cut editing between some scenes is disorienting and gets your blood pumping as a viewer. Though the most effective elements come from a combination of sound and visuals. In one scene, the character of Marion (Michael McKean) laments about his years of experience as a doctor, recalling a particularly horrific case, all while everyone's eating dinner. Throughout his monologue, the camera cuts to a close-up of someone cutting up their food; we hear the sounds of utensils scraping the plate and the squishiness of tearing into the meat.

[Black Girl Nerds]

2023’s "Dead Ringers" borrows some stylistic cues, like blood red scrubs, from Cronenberg's film, but leaves the Giger-esque medical equipment in the ’80s. The show, created by Alice Birch and boasting an all female writing staff, trusts that birth and all its complications is enough to stoke discomfort. However, Dead Ringers argues that the real horror isn't physical in nature — Beverly's constant refrain is that 'pregnancy is not a disease' — but the question of what motherhood does to identity. It's a question that is examined in tandem with what it means to be a twin, a child, a patient, a cog in capitalism, and so forth.

[Decider]

"Dead Ringers" offers plenty of visceral evidence — rivers of blood on linoleum, guttural screams, thrashing pregnant bodies strapped to machines — to support the Mantle sisters' desire for change. The sisters dream of something more earthy, instinctual, and humane than the sterile hospital halls within which patients are too often dismissed, humiliated and sometimes killed, along with their babies.

[Slant]

TL;DR

Give Rachel Weisz two Emmys.

[Collider]

Alice Birch's gender-flipped spin on David Cronenberg's 1988 horror about twisted doctors retains the gore — and adds a superb Rachel Weisz.

[The Telegraph]

Watch the trailer: