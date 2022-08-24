Popular
What's Coming To Netflix In September? Here Are Our Picks For The Best Movies And Shows Being Added

Jared Russo · · 946 reads
We note all the significant additions to Netflix for next month. Some big-time movies will hit the streaming service, as well as lots of TV.

There are tons of new things being added to Netflix constantly, and it's almost impossible to keep track of. Almost. The overwhelming amount of new things being made and dropped, as well as the sheer number of older titles being uploaded, is just staggering and tremendous. It's too much to keep up with!

But fear not, because we made a list of the standout films and TV shows debuting onto the streaming juggernaut a week from now. Or if you're reading this in September 2022, now.



Blonde (September 28)


Cobra Kai Season 5 (September 9)


If Beale Street Could Talk (September 1)


The Italian Job


Scarface (September 1)


A Clockwork Orange (September 1)


Clueless (September 1)


Roadhouse (September 1)


American Beauty (September 1)


The Notebook (September 1)


This Is The End (September 16)


Despicable Me 1 and 2 (September 1)


Little Nicky (September 1)


Elysium (September 27)


The Austin Powers Trilogy (September 1)




The Floor Is Lava Season 3 (September 30)

